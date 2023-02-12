Tennessee (17-9, 9-2 SEC) returns to Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET to face in-state rival Vanderbilt (11-14, 2-9).
Sunday will mark the 88th meeting of these two Tennessee teams, with UT holding a substantial 77-10 lead, winning 15 of their last 16 meetings. The Lady Vols and Commodores have already met once this season with UT pulling away a 84-71 win Jan. 8 at Memorial Gymnasium.
“It is the basics for us,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “It is our base defense, effort on the boards, and us taking care of the basketball. It is not magic. We had 23 turnovers that led to opportunities on the other end. You just have to clean those us. A one point game, it could have been anything. One little stat, one little play that could have made the difference.”
The Lady Vols have been receiving votes in both ranking polls and enter the matchup as the third seed in the SEC, while the Commodores reside in the 12th seed, tied with Kentucky.
After losing a 91-90 double overtime heartbreaker against Rickea Jackson’s former Mississippi State team Feb. 6, Tennessee hopes to bounce back to secure their 10th win of SEC conference play.
Rickea Jackson and Jillian Hollingshead fought to the end in Humprey Collisium, both posting double-doubles on the night. Jackson put up a staggering 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Hollingshead led the Lady Vols on the boards with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
While Tennessee enjoyed its first open week of rest in conference play Thursday night, Vanderbilt hosted Arkansas and picked up their second win of SEC play. The Commodores came away with a 78-70 win over the Razorbacks, boasting four players scoring in double digits and three playing all 40 minutes of regulation.
“They are going to play hard,” Harper said. “They are going to have a game plan, and they are going to be aggressive on both sides of the court.”
With only two home games left in the regular season, Harper looks to turn her 15-0 win streak against teams in Tennessee into 16 as the Lady Vols are now 259-61-1 all-time in those matchups.
Vanderbilt has surrendered an average of 80.5 points per game and 51.5% from the field to SEC opponents. Tennessee needs to capitalize Sunday, and take the opportunity to perfect their shooting from the field with opponents Arkansas next week and undefeated South Carolina in two.
“It is a tough stretch,” Harper said. “It just is. A lot of teams across the country this time of year have to regroup. Hopefully our team can bounce back from Monday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.