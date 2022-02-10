No. 13 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2) returns home to Thompson-Boling Arena Thursday night for a matchup against Missouri (16-7, 5-5) as the Lady Vols hope to get back on track after a recent rough patch.
The Lady Vols have lost three of their last four games, including two blowout losses against Florida and No. 8 UConn.
“We desperately need to win right now, I think, for morale sake,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “It's not a given, that's for sure. You know that you've got to perform to get it, but regardless, we need to win.”
One of the key reasons for Tennessee’s recent struggles has been the lack of aggressiveness, especially from the Lady Vols’ post. Harper has been keying in on aggressiveness in practice this week.
“I thought our practice yesterday was good,” Harper said. “It was short in terms of the length, but it was intense and aggressive. I thought our players were more focused. I'm excited about taking the court today and really pushing them again.”
Lack of confidence has been another struggle for Tennessee recently. The Lady Vols have been hesitant on offense, something Harper hopes to eliminate.
“We have to just get back to what we're good at and play with that confidence,” Harper said. “I do think it has to come in practice. You have to be able to step up and make plays in practice.”
“Then, you carry that over to games. I would like to see that resilience and that toughness reappear. It may or may not equate to wins, but I think that's where we have to get that back.”
Like Tennessee, Missouri hasn’t exactly been hot recently, splitting its last four games. Harper is careful not to look past Missouri, however.
“I think the challenges are the matchups for us, defensively,” Harper said. “Offensively, for us, they do a great job at taking away your strengths. Each game is different. They go into a defensive game plan for their opponent.”
“They're just tough. They're resilient, tough and motivated. They're good.”
Tamari Key, Tennessee’s main rim protector, has been off kilter in the Lady Vols’ recent struggles. The junior center who normally rejects any shot within arm’s length has failed to do so recently. Harper believes it could be a mental obstacle from an ankle injury Key has been nursing in recent weeks.
“I think we're probably looking at more of a mental hurdle,” Harper said. “She and I actually talked about that this week, but I don't think it's anything that's holding her back. So, we've just got to everybody back in a good place mentally but also with some good practice habits, good rhythm in practice, good rhythm in games. We can get back to that.”
Through Tennessee’s inconsistencies, one player has been rock-solid. Jordan Horston, who made the midseason list for the Jersey Mike’ Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year this week, had 26 points in Sunday’s loss against UConn.
“She just wants to win,” Harper said. “And that's easy to say. A lot of people say, 'Oh, I just want to win. I'm not interested in that.' But it's true. It really is true. She just wants to win.”