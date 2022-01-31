Last Thursday’s loss to Auburn snapped a nine-game winning streak and a nine-game SEC winning streak for the Lady Vols.
Tennessee turned the ball over 22 times, and Auburn took advantage by scoring 28 points off of those turnovers.
Since the loss to the Tigers, head coach Kellie Harper said that her team has a strong mindset and wants to fix the mistakes that were made in UT’s first SEC loss of the season.
"The loss on Thursday was tough for all of us,” Harper said. “It's been a long three days here. Our team took it hard. I think they have a pretty good mindset; I think they have a pretty good attitude at this point. One of the hardest things that happened was we had an off-day on Friday. When you lose a basketball game, you want to get back out there with your team. You want to practice, and you want to try to get something and move on. So, we were able to have a really good practice on Saturday, and hopefully, they're still feeling good about what we're doing."
On Monday night, the Lady Vols look to go back to their winning ways in the rematch versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.
"I think anytime you're playing a team for the second time, you've got to prepare for something different,” Harper said. “You know what they do, but you've got to prepare for something different. I think Arkansas is playing great right now. They're playing with a lot of confidence, and they look like a different team than when we played them, so we have to prepare for their best."
These two teams squared off in Fayetteville in both teams’ SEC opener in early January. The Lady Vols came out on top versus Arkansas, 70-63.
Arkansas led the majority of the game before the Lady Vols pulled off late-game heroics to come out with the victory.
Tamari Key led the way in the victory with 17 points, 7 boards and 5 blocks. Jordan Walker and Alexus Dye both finished with 13, and Jordan Horston had 12 points.
Rae Burrell made her return from injury against Arkansas, playing 12 minutes and scoring 2 points.
However, this Arkansas team is not the same team Tennessee saw on Jan. 2.
The Razorbacks are hot, entering the night having won three in a row and four of their last five. They are coming off their best victory of the season, upsetting No. 12 LSU 90-76.
Four players average double figures in scoring for Arkansas — Makayla Daniels (15.0), Amber Ramirez (13.8), Sasha Goforh (11.2) and Samara Spencer (10.7).
Tennessee returns home Monday night for a 7 p.m. EST tip-off after playing four of its last five games on the road, looking to regain confidence versus the Razorbacks.
"I thought against Auburn we went away from what we'd been good at,” Harper said. “I thought we'd been trending and slipping in some areas that we needed to get back sharp and be sharp with what we do well. I think that's where we kind of got a little frustrated. We played more frustrated that game than we have played. But our players understood that. After the game, we talked about, 'Hey, this is what it was, and this is what it needs to look like.' They understood and were committed in that practice on Saturday to try to make it look like it needed to look again."