The Lady Vols are in a position they haven’t been in since the early 1980s.
Tennessee fell to 1-2 on Monday, its worst start since the 1981-1982 season. Thus far, the Lady Vols have faced three teams who made the NCAA tournament a season ago, and the Lady Vols slate doesn’t get easier.
Pat Summit – the late, legendary Lady Vols head coach – was known for making difficult schedules for her teams. The schedule Kellie Harper has made for her team would be difficult even by Summit’s standards.
“I still think that the best thing for this team is to play teams that are going to punch them in the mouth,” Harper said. “I really think that's the best thing for us. I would rather win, but I don't want any false idea of who we are. I know exactly who we are, and I know exactly where we need to go. It's on us, we will get them there."
The Lady Vols were punched in the face against Indiana and responded poorly. Tennessee was out-played, out-toughed, and out-hustled on its own floor.
The Hoosiers outrebounded the Lady Vols 35-33, and never trailed after the first quarter.
The performance on Monday was not one of the Lady Vols teams of old.
"Just like Tamari (Key) said, you know they punched us in the mouth first and we couldn't get back up,” forward Rickea Jackson said. “We tried as hard as we could, but we just couldn't get there so we just know we got to do the little things from the tip-off and we would have had that game."
This team is not foreign to adversity. They battled season-ending injuries all the way to the Sweet-Sixteen just a season ago.
So what is the issue for the Lady Vols? Their mentality.
Harper has acknowledged that the issue doesn’t lie in the talent of her team, but it lies with their toughness and mentality on the court.
“If you've got your back against the wall, you've got to come out swinging' you've got to have some fight,” Harper said. “That's what I want to see, and that's the competitiveness that we need to see right now…you've got to make things go your way at some point; that's what we got to do."
Harper intentionally structured this schedule for the Lady Vols to have to fight. She wanted her squad to face challenges early in the season.
If Tennessee didn’t face adversity until conference play, where there is little room for error, the Lady Vols may end up in a much tougher position come the postseason.
Even with SEC play over a month away, Tennessee has no time to waste in fixing its issues. The road does not get easier.
The Lady Vols travel to the sunny Bahamas to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis. Tennessee opens with Rutgers on Saturday at noon ET.
Rutgers is a program in turmoil, showcasing an eight-player roster under first-year head coach Coquese Washington. Despite that, the Scarlet Knights are off to a 3-1 start and will provide a tough test for Tennessee.
After Rutgers, the tournament houses two top-ten teams in Louisville and Texas that the Lady Vols may draw along with several teams who will likely make the NCAA Tournament. Winner’s bracket games will run through Monday.
Regardless of who the Lady Vols play in Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, they have a lot of growing to do from their first three contests.
“I think we have enough returners that that (mentality) should be there, so I think that's where we need to do some things differently, or we are going to keep getting the same results,” Harper said. “At the end of the day, don't know why, doesn't matter why, it just is; we're there and we need to correct it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.