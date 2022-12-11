The 5-5 Lady Vols look to boast a winning record for the first time this season on Sunday as 1-7 Wright State visits Rocky Top. This matchup will be the fifth of a six-game homestand, and Tennessee has started to find its rhythm, winning three of its last four contests.
Tennessee is coming off of a 69-39 win over the UTC last week. 11 of the 12 active players on the Lady Vols roster scored points on the board, flexing the strength and versatility of Tennessee’s roster depth. Jordan Horston has continued to shine for Tennessee, averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 55.4 percent in the last four games. Jillian Hollingshead has been a beacon in that four game stint as well, boasting 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 68.4 percent from the field.
The Lady Vols offense has been nothing short of spectacular, but their defense has become the real game changer. Tennessee has held opponents to single digits during six quarters in the last five games. More impressively, the Lady Vols have perfected their man to man defensive rotation, and have held their opponents to shooting 36 percent or lower over the past four games. Against Chattanooga, Tennessee led 18-0 in fast-break points and turned 21 UTC turnovers into 19 points while forfeiting only four.
Injuries continue to plague the Lady Vols, as seniors Tamari Key, Jasmine Franklin and Rickea Jackson were not active in last week’s game. Tragedy struck as Kellie Harper announced that Tamari Key will miss the remainder of the 2022-2023 season after the discovery of blood clots in her lungs before the Lady Vols battled the Mocs. Jasmine Franklin continues to be on the sidelines due to concussion protocols, and Rickea Jackson has been ruled out indefinitely as a ‘coach’s decision’.
Wright State heads into Sunday with an 0-5 losing streak in away games this season. This will be the first-ever meeting between Tennessee and Wright State in women’s basketball and the contest will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena.
