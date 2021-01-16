The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team will face Alabama on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The No. 23 Lady Vols are currently 8-2 on the year and 2-1 in the SEC, while the Crimson Tide are 11-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
The Lady Vols are coming off a 67-66 loss to Georgia. It was Tennessee’s first loss this season to an SEC opponent, and during its Top 25 season debut, no less. Despite the loss, Tennessee had three players score in the double-digits, and also had help from the bench.
Rennia Davis led the group with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and a block. Tamari Key was second with 14 points, five rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals. Jordan Horston rounds out the group with 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kasiyahna Kushkituah provided seven points, seven rebounds and three assists, off of the bench.
The game was lost in the third quarter for Tennessee. In the first two quarters, the Lady Vols shot, 58.8% and 43.8% from the field, respectively. Georgia was able to make the necessary adjustments to hold Tennessee to just three-of-12 shooting, and a 15-point Lady Vol advantage turned into a five-point Bulldog lead.
Unsurprisingly, Georgia’s best quarter was the third. The Bulldogs shot 58.8% from the field, including five-of-eight from three. They were led by Gabby Connally and Que Morrison who combined for four threes during that quarter. They finished the game with 17 points apiece.
Alabama is welcoming Tennessee on the heels of an 86-78 upset victory against No. 14 Mississippi State. Over their last five games, the Tide is 4-1, with the loss coming against then-No. 5 South Carolina. The last time Alabama started conference play at 4-1 was back in the 1996-97 season.
All five Crimson Tide starters finished in double figures in their victory on Thursday. Jordan Lewis paced the group with 22 points. Megan Abrams was next with 18 points. Jasmine Walker finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Barber scored 12 points and tallied a team-high six assists. Ariyah Copeland also recorded a double-double, consisting of 11 points and 13 boards.
Throughout the season, Alabama has been led by a trio of seniors. Forward Jasmine Walker (20.0 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game), guard Lewis (16.4 points per game), and forward Copeland (15.3 points per game). Alabama’s offense totals 7.6 threes per game, which puts them at No. 3 in the SEC.
The last time Alabama had all five starters score in the double-digits was on February 18, 2020 against Georgia.
Tennessee leads the all-time series, 50-7, which dates back to Jan. 22, 1977. The last time these two teams played, Davis hit a step-back three to put No. 23 Tennessee ahead of Alabama, 65-63, with 0.8 seconds left in the game. The feat broke a five-game losing streak the Lady Vols were going through against the Crimson Tide.