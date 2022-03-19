As the Tennessee Lady Volunteers make their 40th straight NCAA tournament appearance, they get the luxury of playing host to the first and second rounds, happening March 19 and March 21.
This is their first time hosting the first and second rounds since 2018.
The No. 4 seed Lady Vols will host the No. 13 Buffalo for the first round of the Wichita region in Knoxville at 3 p.m. EST, and the winner of this matchup will play the winner of No. 5 Oregon and No. 12 Belmont in the Second Round.
Despite being a mid-major program, Buffalo has found great success this season.
The Bulls (25-8) enter the contest as MAC champions. This is their fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last six years, winning games in each of their last two appearances. They ended their season by winning nine straight and 14 of their last 15 games.
Sophomore guard Dyaisha Fair was named MAC Tournament MVP. She currently leads the Bulls and ranks fourth in the nation in scoring at 23.4 points per game. Fair was named First Team All-MAC for the second straight year.
Freshman Georgia Woolley is the next player to pay attention to. She averages 14.6 points per game and has scored in double figures in 24 of the last 28 . She joined Fair on the All-Tournament Team while being named MAC Freshman of the Year and part of the All-MAC Third Team.
Redshirt senior Summer Hemphill was deservingly named to the All-MAC Second Team and All-Defensive Team. She averages a double-double this season with 13.1 points per game and just over 10 rebounds per game.
Buffalo is a team that can create problems if given the opportunity. They play unselfish with over 15.3 assists per game and a 1.1 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Bulls average 41.9 rebounds per game, leading to an offense that scores 76.2 points per game.
“I think for us it's March now, and teams really step up and people don't want their seasons to end, don't want to go home,” junior center Tamari Key said “So I feel like to just brings a different umph to teams and players. You can't overlook anybody. You start the game zero-zero no matter if it's a mid-major or if it's a one or two seed.”
The Lady Vols enter the contest with a chip on their shoulder. After losing the regular season finale against LSU which put them in jeopardy of hosting in the NCAA Tournament, they lost to the eventual champions Kentucky during the SEC Tournament.
Despite less-than-ideal outcomes in its last outings, this Tennessee team enters the tournament with postseason dreams.
“I was really proud of them coming out the SEC tournament and what their outlook was and how they have really responded to our staff pushing them," head coach Kellie Harper said. "They're a tough group. They want to win. They're competitive. That doesn't guarantee wins, but that sure makes my job a lot of fun, to have a group that's going to give you everything they've got."
Tennessee's high aspirations despite a bad finish to the regular season are directly correlated to Harper, who had experience of not winning the conference title but making a long run in March in her days as a player.
“I think it's special because a lot players don't have coaches that have won many national championships, and considering how many times in a row,” Key said. "I think for us that's just big, knowing she's been there and she knows what it's like and what it needs to look like and the work that needs to go in behind the scenes to be able to achieve that.”
If the Lady Vols want to continue to the big dance, like they have years prior with a record of 31-2 all-time in the NCAA First Round and 28-3 in the NCAA Second Round, they cannot depend on just Key and Rae Burrell.
As a whole, Tennessee is a tough draw for Buffalo to face, especially since the first round is hosted in Knoxville. The Lady Vols have been strongest on the glass, as their 48.0 rebounds per game average ranks second in the nation. Their opponents average just 60.6 points per game against this season while shooting 34% from the field.
The one area that has plagued the Lady Vols the most this season has been their turnovers, with an average of 17 per game. This is right on pace as Buffalo forces just over 17 turnovers a game.
Despite having players with postseason familiarity, only one player has played in Knoxville during the NCAA tournament -- Keyen Green, who is out with an injury.
The rest of the Lady Vols will experience the postseason environment in Knoxville for the first time.
“It's really special to be able to play at home," Harper said. "The only player on our team that has played in the NCAA tournament here in Knoxville is Keyen Green, and she was at Liberty when she did it. This is a new experience for all of us."