Sunday’s matchup between rival Vanderbilt is the Lady Vols annual #Play4Kay game. Each team will support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund’s fight to end all forms of cancer affecting women by wearing pink in their uniform design.
“It is our pink game,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Those games were started by Kay Yow. I know there have been a lot of dollars raised for research on her behalf with the foundation. But it's also a thing that, for some folks, it hits home every year. People know someone who's been affected by it, whether it be breast cancer or women's cancers.”
“Obviously, one that hit the Lady Vol nation recently is Tasha Butts. I think you don't want those things to happen ever, but when they do, it just puts things into perspective so much. We're trying to win basketball games, but there's a lot bigger things than that out there. Our hearts are with Tasha. She's fighting her battle right now, and so are many others. Not just her, so many others."
Along with the #Play4Kay promotion, Tennessee is vying to go 2-0 versus the Commodores, after defeating them back on Jan. 13, 65-51.
Jordan Horston led the way for Tennessee in the first matchup, stuffing the stat sheet by totaling 16 points, 13 boards, 5 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks.
Tamari Key and Rae Burrell also finished the game in double-figures, dropping 10 and 11 points, respectively.
The Lady Vols suffocated Vanderbilt all night defensively in Nashville, holding the Commodores to shoot 26.7% from the floor and 13.6% from beyond the arc.
Tennessee dominated down low, out rebounding Vanderbilt 50-40 and scoring 28 points in the paint.
The Lady Vols faced constant pressure from Vanderbilt, especially on their full court press, which led to 18 turnovers.
Vanderbilt was led by Iyana Moore and Brinae Alexander, as they scored 16 and 15 points.
Despite the poor ball control, Tennessee was in full control in this game, only trailing once during the game at the 8:45 mark in the first quarter. The Lady Vols led at one point by 25.
The Lady Vols enter the in-state contest with a seven-game home winning streak, coming off a much needed win against Missouri, 76-62.
Before the Missouri matchup, Tennessee had lost two in a row, including three of its last four.
On the other hand, Vanderbilt comes to Thompson-Boling Arena reeling on a three-game losing streak. The Commodores are 1-7 on the road this season and 0-5 on the road in SEC matchups, including their last loss at Texas A&M Thursday night, 76-58.
Heading into the noon EST clash Sunday afternoon, Harper wants her team to finish stronger than they did in the bout in Nashville.
"Obviously, we got the win in Nashville; I didn't love the way we finished,” Harper said. “I think we got a little sloppy throughout that game, and I think our team was a little disappointed in what it looked like. But we have to clean things up from that game, and we've got to find ways to be better.”