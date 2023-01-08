It has been an up-and-down season for the Lady Vols. Now, as Tennessee is trending upwards, head coach Kellie Harper is searching for consistency.
Consistency has gotten the Lady Vols to 3-0 in SEC play. Their next test comes against in-state Vanderbilt.
“For us, I’ve talked about this a lot, you’ve got to be consistent,” Harper said. “You have to be consistent each and every night. Home, away, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing; it doesn’t matter their record. You have to be consistent.”
Tennessee is one of just five SEC teams undefeated through the first three games of conference play. LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, and South Carolina also have yet to lose.
Tennessee’s SEC success is a big turnaround from nonconference play, which saw the Lady Vols suffer six losses at the hands of ranked opponents.
So, what has changed? Consistency and focus, in practice.
“I would have to say our consistency in practice,” Forward Rickea Jackson said. “You can just feel we're all focused. You can just feel that vibe in practice. We have a goal in SEC play. We came out and said SEC play started the season for us because, of course, we didn't start how we wanted to in the season.”
Practice has been a big emphasis for this team. From the beginning of the year to now, it seems the Lady Vols are buying into what Harper has been saying.
“It starts in practice,” guard Jordan Horston said. “I feel like we’ve being having some great practices. I feel like everybody’s locked in and buying into rebounding. We started tracking our stops, how many stops we could get in a row. It’s being ready when your number is called.”
On Thursday, Jackson, Horston, and Tess Darby all seemingly gave the same answers to the media that Harper did. All three players mentioned the importance of locking in for practice.
Although Harper rarely shows emotion in her postgame pressers, she couldn’t hide her excitement when she was talking about her team’s buy-in and echoing what she says.
"Yes! Let me tell you, that makes me so happy when they are saying the same things – not just saying the same things, but when they actually verbalize it in the exact same way,” Harper said. “I know they’re listening. I know they’re hearing. Even if they're not buying in, at least they’re spitting it back out to you. I think they get it; I think they understand.”
The team’s buy-in on and off the floor has helped them gel as well. The early season miscommunications are no longer an issue.
Harper brought in several newcomers to this year’s team. Her staff has intentionally run practice, and scheduled events, in an attempt to build team chemistry.
Now, possibly at the best time of the year, the Lady Vols have clicked and are firing on all cylinders.
“It's definitely important for us to keep our chemistry,” Jackson said. “We're really good at chemistry, and that's what I'm most proud of us for. You know, we have a lot of transfers and things like that, but I feel like there was a switch where we know where everyone's going to be and things like that."
After back-to-back home wins against Alabama and Mississippi State, Tennessee hits the road to face off with Vanderbilt on Sunday. The Lady Vols then have a road trip to College Station to face Texas A&M.
SEC games, especially on the road, can get very dicey very fast. Tennessee got the job done on the road at Florida, and now looks to do the same at Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.
“That’s going to be important for us when we take the road,” Harper said. “I think we’ve got to be mature. We’ve got to be able to handle our business. I thought we did that at Florida on the road. We didn’t start the game well, but we remained poised and got a good win on the road there. Hopefully, our players are feeling good and try to carry some momentum over to Nashville.”
