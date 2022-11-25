Tennessee (2-4) looks to bounce back from a tough weekend in The Bahamas on Friday when Colorado (4-1) comes to Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee, which began the season at No. 5, has fallen to No. 23 after a tough start to the season.
The Lady Vols went 1-2 at the Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis. Tennessee picked up a dominant win against Rutgers on Saturday, but dropped its last two games against UCLA and Gonzaga.
“I do think they understand what we need to do and how we need to play,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Right now for us, that is the most important thing. You just want to see them rewarded with a win. They're hurting. They're hurting right now, I think they understand better now what it needs to look like and where we need to go from here.”
Tennessee’s one-point loss to Gonzaga was particularly heartbreaking, coming from a last-second bucket.
Despite the loss, the Lady Vols’ performance against Gonzaga was arguably one of their most well-rounded performances. While skill hasn’t necessarily been the issue for Harper’s squad, hustle and effort have been an emphasis.
Against Gonzaga, the Lady Vols outrebounded the Bulldogs 39-35 and seemed to play with more energy.
“I thought our effort and energy was better defensively,” Harper said. “We still had a few breakdowns, but those are correctable. Those are things that we can fix. Those are things that we will get better at, but we can't fix those things if the effort is not there… That's the mindset that they have to have.”
Tennessee has lacked a consistent paint presence thus far, an uncommon issue for a Lady Vols basketball team. Against Gonzaga, the Lady Vols may have found their paint production.
Forward Jasmine Franklin came off the bench against the Bulldogs, finishing with nine boards and 11 points. What won’t show up in the stat sheet are Franklin’s hustle plays, like taking charges or diving for the basketball in loose ball situations.
“I think she does a good job,” Harper said. “She wants the ball and when she posts up, she'll go get it. She posts up big and then she finished, went after a lot of boards, got herself some opportunities there as well. Obviously, that's good to see. We were trying to find some more opportunities for our post-players. We're looking for that.”
Franklin played the same amount of minutes, 20, as starting five Tamari Key against Gonzaga.
Whether it be Franklin, Key, or another Lady Vol – Tennessee needs to have a dominating paint presence in order to succeed.
Tennessee also needs to find its leader. Harper said, following the Battle 4 Atlantis, that she wasn’t sure who was the voice of her veteran team.
Guard Jordan Horston is the soul of the team and seems the clear candidate to take the vocal role of the team. Horston is averaging 13.4 points per game.
“I know that's what my team needs,” Horston said on becoming a vocal leader herself. “Everybody needs to be great communicators, so we all need to step up and communicate.”
Colorado offers the Lady Vols the perfect opportunity to right the ship on Friday.
The Buffaloes were picked in preseason rankings to finish eighth in the Pac-12. Colorado returns most of its production from a season ago where the Buffalos suffered a first-roud exit in the NCAA tournament.
Quay Miller, the Pac-12’s sixth women of the year a season ago, leads the Buffaloes with 10.6 points per game.
Colorado begins a six-game homestand for the Lady Vols. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on the SEC Network.
"(I) also asked them if they could do it again, could they pour it out there again the next time out and again and again and again,” Harper said on replicating high-energy performances like Gonzaga. “That is exhausting. It takes a lot, but it's worth it.”
