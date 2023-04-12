Justine Pissot has entered the transfer portal, a UT spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beacon Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 freshman played in a reserve role for the Lady Vols, logging 187 minutes while shooting 20-for-60 from the field. Her sharpshooting from three showed signs of what she could be later in her career. She averaged just two points and one rebound this season.
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper boasted the Lady Vols’ depth, giving Pissott a chance to sit and learn behind veterans as opposed to being thrust on the court.
“I would say, it mostly changed me off the court more than on the court,” Pissott told the Beacon in March when asked about not seeing the court much as a freshman. “No matter what, Coach Kellie always says stay ready. I’ve just been pushing myself more and more to stay ready, but it’s just made me grow as a person off the court.
“Just being more mature. Realizing that everything doesn’t go exactly how you want it to, and just believe in the system and believe in Coach Kellie.”
Pissott, a former McDonald’s All-American, was the lone prospect in Tennessee’s 2022 class. The program currently has no incoming high school prospects in the 2023 class.
The portal has become a valuable recruiting tool for Harper and her staff. The Lady Vols picked up guard Destinee Wells from Belmont.
As first reported by the Ball Out, Pissott – the only scholarship player in the 2022 class – joins redshirt sophomore Marta Suarez and sophomore Brooklynn Miles in the transfer portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.