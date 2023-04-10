Jordan Horston was projected as a top-five draft pick, but slid on Monday night. The Lady Vol was drafted No. 9 overall to the Seattle Storm. It is the third year in a row a Lady Vol was selected No. 9.
With her selection, Horston becomes Tennessee’s 45th WNBA Draft pick and the 20th first-rounder. She is the highest selection since Diamond DeShields went No. 3 overall in 2018. Horston makes three-straight first-round draft picks for Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols.
Horston came into Tennessee for Harper’s first season as head coach of the Lady Vols. Regarded as one of the top in her recruiting class, Horston passed up the likes of UConn to remain committed to Harper and Tennessee.
The 6-foot-2 guard played a pivotal role in getting the Lady Vols to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances and runner-up in the SEC Tournament. For much of her four years at Tennessee, Horston was the heart and soul of the program.
She finished her career ranked No. 29 in all-time scoring with 1,445 and No. 7 in career assists with 455.
Horston is one of only two Lady Vols to record 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 400 assists during a career. The other is Alexis Hornbuckle, who was selected fourth overall in the WNBA draft.
Of true guards at Tennessee, Horston ranks No. 1 with 21 career double-doubles. Horston ended her career shooting the most efficient of her four years, going 43.8% from the field and 27.8% on threes.
She averaged 15.6 points per game while leading Tennessee in rebounding.
