The Women's Basketball Coaches Association and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that Tennessee’s Jasmine Franklin was among 20 players nationally named to the Katrina McClain Award preseason watch list.
The Katrina McClain Award is named after the 1987 National Player of the Year. The award is in its sixth year of annually recognizing the top power forward in NCAA women’s basketball.
A graduate transfer from Missouri State, Franklin averaged 14.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.8 steals last season. The 6-foot-1 forward shot 53.8 percent from the field and had eight double-doubles.
Franklin went down with a season-ending injury in January, cutting her dominant season short.
Franklin was recruited to Missouri State to play for now-Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper. As a Lady Bear, Franklin averaged 11 points and nine rebounds. She started in 99 of 102 games for Missouri State. Franklin helped lead the Lady Bears to a sweet 16 berth in 2019 and 2021. She was also a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team selection in 2020 and 2021.
Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith took home the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award last season.
President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame released a statement regarding McClain’s nomination. Doleva has led the Basketball Hall of Fame since the early 2000’s.
"Katrina McClain was a standout power forward throughout her career," said Doleva. "We're proud to recognize these tremendous student-athletes that have proven themselves as the best at their position. As we launch our fan voting component tomorrow, we encourage fans to cast their votes alongside Katrina and our distinguished selection committee."
