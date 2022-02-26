For the past 23 seasons, Mickey Dearstone has been behind the mic as the voice of the Lady Vols. Dearstone has spent the past 30 years with the program, including over 800 games, and Sunday will be his final time announcing a regular season home game.
During his time with the Lady Vols, Dearstone has been a part of five National Championships (1996, 1997, 1998, 2007, and 2008), 10 Final Fours, 17 Elite Eights, 25 NCAA Tournaments, 12 SEC regular season titles and 11 SEC Tournament championships.
“I actually started thinking about it, maybe when there was a coaching transition between Holly (Warlick) and Kellie (Harper),” Dearstone said. “Then I thought about it, knowing Kellie from her playing days. I thought I'd do it for a few more years to give her a chance to get her feet on the floor solid. So I decided to do it.”
“In October, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and that kind of sealed the deal cause I knew I was going to have surgery in January and miss some games. I missed two games last year because of COVID and three games this year. I've always been the kind of person that if I couldn't do them all, I don't want to do any. I never really liked somebody to do my job for me."
When Kellie Harper got hired for the job, Dearstone was a familiar face to her in the building and she has been grateful to work with him for these past three seasons.
"Mickey was a familiar face and a familiar voice for me when I came back,” Kellie Harper said. “He's been terrific. He's been a consistent fan and a consistent part of our program. He's the voice. When I think of Lady Vols games and plays, I hear his voice. He's such a wonderful person. We've loved being around him. (I) hate to see this time come for him, but also, I'm happy for him. He's been able to do what he wants to do."
Along with Harper, Dearstone is blessed for the relationships and memories he has made at Tennessee.
"I'm a lucky man. I have worked with three incredible coaches in Pat Summitt, Holly Warlick and Kellie Harper. I want to thank Joan Cronan and her staff, Edwin Huster, Steve Early and Glenn Thackston for allowing me to do it my way. It's the only way I know how. I will always cherish the hundreds of friendships I have made with administrators, coaches, players and especially Lady Vols fans everywhere."
With the celebration of Dearstone’s career as the voice of the Lady Vols, three seniors will be recognized on Sunday afternoon. Senior guard Rae Burrell, graduate forward Alexus Dye and graduate forward Keyen Green, will play their final regular season home game for the Lady Vols versus LSU.
"This is such a unique senior class, because they all have been here different times,” Harper said. Obviously, Rae has had her entire career here at Tennessee. I coached her for three years. I've coached Keyen for two years, and I've coached Alexus Dye for one year. All a very different look for this senior class, I think. I love all of them, and they bring something special and unique to this team.”
Burrell has been on Rocky Top for four years and is thankful to be a part of something special the remainder of her life.
"Tennessee means everything,” Burrell said. “Now I am a part of something special for the rest of my life. I'm a Lady Vol for life. Many great people have come here. I can walk with that legacy now. It's something that's very special."
Emotions will be running high with all of the pregame festivities, but there will still be a basketball game played, as the No. 8 ranked LSU Tigers come to town.
LSU is led in scoring by the trio of Khayla Pointer, Alexis Morris and Faustine Aifuwa, who average 19, 15.8 and 10.1 points per game, respectively, in head coach Kim Milkey’s first season.
At stake for the Lady Vols is a tie for second place and the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament on Sunday afternoon. Harper wants her team to approach it like any other game.
"When you've coached as long as I have, you've done it a while. You go through the highs and lows of emotions. I think one of the things we try and do as a program, as a team, is stay in the moment, whatever that is. We'll have those opportunities, and then when it comes tip, it's time to play basketball; it's time to get focused on the task at hand. We talk a lot about do your job and what your job is in that moment. That's what we're going to be asking our team to do."