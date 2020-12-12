The Tennessee women’s basketball team (3-1) will travel to Austin for a matchup with No. 23 Texas (4-1) Sunday night. This will mark the first time the Lady Vols have faced a ranked opponent this season.
Here are three things to know for the game.
Last time out
The Lady Vols are hot off a 90-53 rout of Furman Thursday night. Junior Rae Burrell, as she has done in every game so far, led Tennessee in scoring. She racked up 26 points, making nine-of-12 field goals and six-of-seven from three-point range. Burrell also recorded seven assists, three rebounds and two steals.
“Rae is playing terrifically,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “She is practicing terrifically every single day. She is really making this look very easy right now. She's still playing at a high pace, with a great motor, with great aggressiveness and great attack.”
Tennessee dominated the game with its ability to shoot threes. On the night, the Lady Vols shot 58.3% from behind the arc, including an impressive 66.7% in the third quarter and 71.4% in the fourth.
“I don't know many teams that are going to sustain 58% from the three-point line,” Harper said. “If we could do that, it would be pretty impressive. I do think that making open threes is very sustainable for us. I think that is not asking a lot.”
The Lady Vols also turned in one of their best defensive performances of the young season, forcing eleven steals. Furman turned the ball over 20 times, resulting in 23 points for Tennessee.
Limiting mistakes
As obvious as it sounds, the biggest key for Tennessee to have success against Texas will be to limit the small mistakes. The mistakes, missing open shots, getting in foul trouble early, untimely turnovers and poor defense cost the Lady Vols a win against West Virginia. Tennessee in fact led with a minute left in the fourth quarter of that game.
“You look at that game, and you have so many mistakes,” Harper said of the West Virginia game. “Mistakes are turnovers, but mistakes are also a missed boxout. Mistakes are also a missed assignment or falling asleep defensively. There are a lot of different things that add up in that game.”
The small errors that the Lady Vols made throughout the game eventually caught up with them, but afterwards Harper was confident her team would learn from the loss.
“I thought their mentality was good,” Harper said. “It's just a matter of being able to improve on some details and use every day to get better.”
And it appeared they did. Tennessee played pretty clean basketball against Furman Thursday night. They did not turn the ball over much, and their 54.8 field goal percentage was the highest of the season, compared to 38.5% against West Virginia, the season low.
Of course, Furman is a weaker team than West Virginia, and much weaker than a ranked Texas team will be. It remains to be seen if the Lady Vols can carry their momentum into their toughest contest of the season thus far, but everyone around the team is optimistic.
"I think just playing how we played today,” Burrell said after the win against Furman. “Just with patience and moving the ball around and getting good shots within our offense. I think that will help us moving on.”
Scouting the Longhorns
For the 39th consecutive season, Tennessee will square off against the Longhorns. Tennessee holds a 35-16 series advantage, but Texas has won four of six matchups since 2014, including 66-60 victory last year.
Texas is fresh off a big win of its own, beating Idaho 73-48 Wednesday afternoon. The Longhorns’ star forward, junior Charli Collier, led the team with her 20th career double-double and ninth career 20-point effort, amassing 20 points and eleven rebounds. Additionally, Karisma Ortiz and Joanne Allen-Taylor each set a career high in points with 15.
Collier, the Preseason National Player of the Year candidate has led Texas’ scoring thus far, averaging 25.0 points and 11.8 rebounds per game while shooting 61%.
“I don't think you're going to shut her down, and she's going to be hard to keep off the boards, but obviously, you want to try to limit that,” Harper said on Collier. “And hopefully our size will have a little bit of an effect there.”
Three other Longhorns are scoring in double figures, Celeste Taylor (13.4), Audrey Warren (12.4) and Allen-Taylor (11.2).
Texas has a new head coach this year, Vic Schaefer, and the 16-year coaching veteran has his team off to a fast 4-1 start good for No. 23 in the nation. There should be familiarity between the two staffs as Schaefer was previously at Mississippi State where he took the Bulldogs program to new heights.
“I have only seen (Texas) play once, and absolutely they are playing Vic Schaefer's style of basketball,” Harper said. “They're playing the dribble-drive, and they're playing aggressive man. That's his thing. They've put both of those things in, which I think everybody expected, but I think you can definitely see where he's wanting to take that team.”
Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.