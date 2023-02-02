The Lady Vols returned to Thompson-Boling Arena to pull out their ninth conference win, treading past Ole Miss 65-51. After a disappointing loss to LSU on Monday, Tennessee bounced back, dominating the floor on both sides of the ball.
After jumping to a quick 6-0 lead, it seemed as though the Rebels were at a disadvantage in nearly every category. The Lady Vols were taller, quicker and had much greater roster depth.
“We have to find a way to get stops,” Jordan Horston said. “Whatever it takes, no matter what, just figure out how to get a stop. We were going into the game with that mindset, letting our defense transition into our offense. We were worried about what we could control, our defense.”
Rickea Jackson was explosive on the floor from tip-off. Jackson led the Lady Vols offense with eight points in the first half. Jackson doubled her points in the second half, finishing with 16 points and five rebounds.
The Lady Vols’ defense combined for a total 23 defensive rebounds, 16 opponent turnovers, three blocks and 11 steals.
Tennessee’s defense did not let up for a second in coverage. Ole Miss shot just 11.8% (2-17) from the field in the first quarter. The Rebels would go on to score six more buckets in the second, bringing their shooting percentage up to 25.8% (8-31) for the half. The Rebels finished with 36.5% shooting on the night.
The Lady Vols struggled to keep up the pressure in the second quarter, shooting just 21.1% (4-19) from the field. After shutting the Rebels down with a 2:40 drought to end the first quarter, the Lady Vols lost their spunk.
“[The Rebels] are a very good team,” coach Kellie Harper said. “I knew this was not going to be an easy game, it was going to be a battle and we were going to have to work. They had great focus and confidence before the game and they carried that over for the game.”
Tennessee hit a dry spell, stuck in a 4:25 scoring drought headed into the locker room. Tennessee held their lead though, finishing the half 28-21.
The Lady Vols regained their rhythm in the third quarter, stealing, blocking, and breaking away from left to right.
After being held to just six points (2-8) in the first half, Jordan Horston flipped the switch in the second. In the third quarter alone, Horston doubled her point total with six additional points alongside two beautiful assists and a solo block. Horston continued to heat up in the fourth, finishing the night with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.
Board play was Rocky for Tennessee Thursday night, being outrebounded by the Rebels until the fourth quarter. Tennessee stood their ground in the fourth, securing eight boards to an Ole Miss two. The Lady Vols caught a big break though as the Rebels pulled in 12 offensive rebounds, but could only convert four second chance points.
“Tonight was a tale of toughness,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I thought we got out-toughed.”
Averaging nearly the exact amount of offensive rebounds, Tennessee capitalized on their side, converting 19 offensive rebounds into 17 second chance points.
Standing at a mere 5’8”, Jordan Walker was the Lady Vols’ biggest woman on the boards. Walker led Tennessee with eight rebounds alongside six points from the field.
“She’s a dog,” Horston said. “She’s a very special player, one of the hardest players I have ever played with. She’s so little, but she plays so big. She has the biggest heart, she’s not going to back down no matter how tall you are… I cannot even explain it, everyone needs a JoJo on their team. She’s a beast.”
Jillian Hollingshead, Jackson and Horston backed Walker’s impressive performance on the boards. Hollingshead, Jackson, and Horston all finished with five rebounds respectively.
The Lady Vols will take their momentum on the road, hoping to catch their 10th win in conference play. Tennessee and Jackson’s former team, Mississippi State, will square off Monday night at 7 p.m. in Humphrey Coliseum.
“It’s a battle every night,” Hollingshead said. “The competition will only get tougher and tougher. The girls only get bigger and stronger, so we have to fight at the end of the day.”
