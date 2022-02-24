The Lady Vols came into Thompson-Boling Arena on a two-game losing streak, needing a win to stay in the top-4 of the SEC standings.
On the other side, Mississippi State needed a win to bolster their resume, and separate themselves from a four-way tie for seventh place in the SEC.
Coming to Rocky Top is no easy contest, and the Bulldogs found that out the hard way, falling to the Lady Vols 86-64.
Tennessee only led by three at the halftime break, but a third quarter barrage bolstered its path to an easy win.
The Lady Vols erupted in the third period for 30 points on 70.6% shooting from the floor and 83.3% from beyond the arc.
Tess Darby led the way in the quarter, scoring 9 points and going perfect from 3-point territory, draining three. She finished the game with 17 points.
Tamari Key continued her stretch of dominant performances, stuffing the stat sheet with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 6 blocks.
Alexus Dye had an excellent outing, concluding the contest with 13 points and 8 boards.
Not only did the Lady Vols excel on the offensive end, UT went back to its suffocating ways on defense. UT held the Bulldogs to 36% shooting from the floor and 26% shooting from beyond the arc.
