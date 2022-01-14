The Tennessee Lady Vols asserted their dominance by defeating in-state rival Vanderbilt 65-51 Thursday night.
The Lady Vols improved their record to 16-1 overall and 5-0 in the SEC following the win against the Commodores, their seventh in a row.
“It’s a good win for us,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Obviously we expected Vanderbilt to come out and be aggressive defensively. That’s one of their strengths. Proud of our team because when you get a win it is a good one.”
“If you want it to look pretty it’s not always pretty. At the end, I am proud of our team for finding a way to make enough plays to give ourselves a win.”
Early in the game, the Lady Vols took it to Vanderbilt on both ends of the court.
Tennessee held the Commodores to 10-of-35 shooting from the floor and 1-for-12 from the three-point line in the first half.
The Lady Vols were virtually unstoppable on the other end, shooting 50% in the first half - 15-for-30 - and going 3-of-8 from the arc. In the second quarter alone Tennessee shot 75% from the floor and from three - 9-for-12 from the floor and 3-for-4 from deep.
Jordan Horston was already in double-digits with 10 points, Tamari Key had 8 and off the bench and Rae Burrell had 7 in the first half.
Coming out of the break, Vanderbilt turned up the defensive pressure a bit and made this game scrappy. Tennessee already had 9 turnovers by halftime, but they added nine more before the final horn.
Vanderbilt constantly applied double-teams and pressure onto Tennessee’s ball handlers to force 18 turnovers and grab 15 steals.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of practice with that. We are not a low turnover team this year,” Harper said. “We’ll have a few too many in some games and I think we know we gotta rely on our defense. I think that's where we win games. We win games with our defense and our board play.”
Tennessee did just that in Nashville.
UT held Vandy to only 26.7% shooting from the floor - 20-for-75 - and 3-of-22 from three - 13.6%. They also dominated the glass, outrebounding the Commodores by 10.
Horston racked up her eighth double-double of the season - third consecutive - with 16 points and 13 boards. She also led the team in assists with 5, steals with 3 and although having the nation's leading shot blocker - Tamari Key - she led the team in blocks with 4.
“I’m a competitor, always want to give it my all,” Horston said. “Because why not? It’s Tennessee. The legacy makes you want to play harder, and everyone understands that. I wouldn’t want to go out there with anyone else.”
“Tamari Key, she’s rubbed off on me. I took a page out of her book.”
Key had a productive day as well, finishing in double-digits with 10 while racking up 7 boards and a block.
Rae Burrell had her best game since returning from injury Thursday night. She finished the game tallying 11 points, including 7-for-9 from the charity stripe.
“It’s good for us to have her back feeling good and getting into the swing of things,” Key said. “It’s good for her too. She’s only going to get better every single game.”
Coach Harper agreed.
“Rae was really aggressive. Did a nice job defensively. Still needs to work on rebounding, but we are going to work on it with her,” Harper said. “Her strength is scoring and she is always a threat. Hopefully it’ll open up things for everyone as well.”
The Lady Vols finished the game shooting 23-of-55 from the floor, 41.8%, 3-of-9 from three, 33.3% and 16-23, 69.6% from the charity stripe.
The Lady Vols look poised to make a run in the SEC after starting 5-0 in league play for the first time since 2014-2015.
“This team is just trying to be the best they can be and win games at the same time,” Harper said. This time is so much fun and exciting, but there’s so much more left. We’re not hanging our hats on what we’ve done so far. The focus is still there.”