This season has been nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions for the Lady Vols.
Before the season even tipped off, Marta Suarez injured her foot and missed the entire season. Senior Rae Burrell goes down in the season opener against Southern Illinois with a knee injury and missed 12 games.
The Lady Vols went 11-1 in her absence and kept the momentum churning by going 18-1 in the first 19 games of the regular season -- UT’s best start to a season since 2007-08.
The Lady Vols, however, hit some rough patches after their stellar start.
Graduate forward Keyen Green tore her ACL in the win over Georgia and would not play for the remainder of the season.
The injuries keep on piling on the Lady Vols, as junior guard Jordan Horston dislocated her left elbow against Alabama, and has been on the shelf since the matchup.
The Lady Vols limped into postseason play, losing four of its last 10 games, including the final home game versus LSU to be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.
Despite all of the turmoil the Lady Vols have been through, this team is participating in the NCAA Tournament for the 40th straight season -- the only team to participate in all 40 tournaments - and now find themselves two wins away from a Final Four berth.
“We’re really excited about this opportunity we have to go and play in the Sweet Sixteen,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Told my team that I am just very grateful that I continue to coach them this year. They’re so much fun. They have earned the opportunity to keep playing basketball. That’s what they want right now."
“We’re going over there (Wichita) a little bit as an underdog, with a chip on our shoulder. Feel like we have something to prove and this team has handled that position well when we’ve been in that position this year. We’re going to have a lot of confidence going over there and we’re gonna have a lot of fun.”
The Lady Vols enter the Sweet Sixteen coming off a thrilling, 71-67, victory over the Belmont Bruins in the Round of 32.
Sara Puckett lifted the Lady Vols with a go-ahead three pointer to give the Lady Vols the lead it would never relinquish for the remainder of the matchup.
In the Round of 64, the Big Orange hung around with Buffalo in the first half, but dispatched them in the second half to claim the win in the Round of 64, 80-67.
“Both games were pretty emotional,” Harper said. “You can pick up a stat sheet and look at minutes and see where there was maybe a physical toll taken, but sometimes you can’t quantify what emotional toll takes out on players. We had a couple days off from practice this week and the first day I wanted them to be together so I brought them in and we did some stuff together. I thought that was important because we just came off this big emotional win and I wanted them to spend time together and enjoy that together."
"This teams been pretty locked in all year and I wouldn’t expect anything different against Louisville.”
The No. 1 seed in the Wichita region, the Louisville Cardinals, had a cakewalk in the first round matchup versus Albany, trouncing them 83-51. In the Round of 32, the Cardinals took care of business to advance to its eighth straight Sweet 16 appearance by taking down Gonzaga, 68-59.
This will be the fifth all-time meeting between these two teams, with the all-time record deadlocked at 2-2.
Louisville, however, has won two-straight in postseason play, including eliminating the Lady Vols in the Elite Eight in 2013 and the second round in 2017.
The Cardinals are led by a trio of players who score in double-figures in Hailey Van Lith (14.0), Kianna Smith (11.9) and Emily Engsteler (11.7).
Louisville has outscored its opponents by an average margin of +17.4 points per game and out-shot foes 45.8% to 36.3% on field goals and 72.1% to 70.6% on free throws.
Harper knows that she’s got a scrappy bunch on her hands to deal with.
“Louisville, first off, is really good defensively,” Harper said. “They play an aggressive style, they turn you over, which leads to transition opportunities for them. In the half court set, they have a lot of different options. They can shoot the three, they can put the ball on the floor, they can get inside and they have a lot of different people who can do those things. I think their balance is a challenge, their defensive aggressiveness is a challenge and they’re going to play hard. You aren’t just going out there to out-hustle a team.”
Although the odds are not in the Lady Vols favor on paper, Harper and her squad like being the underdog and are prepared to shock the world to pull off the upset.
“I don’t know if I would be able to contain myself if we win on Saturday,” Harper said. “I have a lot of confidence in this team. I am so, so happy for them. I think they’ve already made a big statement, I really do. But they want so much more. Nothing would make me happier to see them get that.”
Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m. EST for the No. 4 seed Lady Vols versus top-seeded Louisville on Saturday in Wichita.