The Lady Vols began the 2021-2022 season ranked No. 15 in the AP poll and No. 12 in the coaches poll.
Tennessee rose all the way to No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 5 in the coaches poll after defeating Georgia to elevate its record to 19-1, UT’s best start since 2007-2008.
The Lady Vols are 3-5 in their last eight games and enter the week ranked No. 16 in the AP poll and No. 14 in the coaches poll. Luckily, Tennessee returns home Thursday night after being on the road against Alabama and South Carolina to square off versus Mississippi State.
"Well, I'm always happy to be in Thompson-Boling Arena,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “It's great to be back home, and we're looking forward to finishing the season out here. Hopefully, we can play with great energy and find some confidence as we head over to the tournament."
Tennessee has been stellar at home this season, winning 13 of its 14 games at home, including a perfect 6-0 in conference games at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols, however, return to Rocky Top on a two-game losing streak, falling to Alabama and South Carolina away from home. Tennessee will also play its first home game without all-around star Jordan Horston.
Even without UT’s leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals, the Lady Vols turned in a valiant effort against the perennial best team in the country, South Carolina.
“With Jordan (Horston) going out, you have to find some rallying, motivation, and inspiration,” Harper said. “I think they've found that in each other. They talk about it, and they want to play for each other. When you know the person sitting to your right and to your left is giving everything they've got, it gives you confidence to go out and do the same."
Tennessee turned to Rae Burrell and several others in the rotation to fill the hole left by Horston, and they answered the bell.
Burrell led the team in scoring with 13 on South Carolina and was super aggressive looking for her shots on the offensive end.
"We're going to need her,” Harper said. “She and I watched film together yesterday, just trying to figure out where we can help, where she can do things, and where she can do more things. She's really excited going down the stretch and to what she can do. I don't know if she's quite back where she was, because she had such an explosiveness about her in early November. In terms of what she can bring to the team, there is still so much she can bring. I think she knows that and the team knows it."
Tamari Key had a block party against the Gamecocks, swatting away 10 shots. Her performance moved her into second all-time in career blocks with 257 and tied for second with the most blocks in a single season (99).
The two upperclassmen, along with the rest of the squad, will need to put up the same valiant effort with only two games in the regular season to cement Tennessee’s standing in the SEC and receive the double-bye for the SEC Tournament.
"I think we have players that have wanted to step up, and they are really fighting and trying,” Harper said. “They've kept a pretty good attitude through some trying times. They come out every day in practice and give us everything they've got. I'm proud of them. I told them that we're going to keep pushing them to be better."
The task-at-hand begins with Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs have had a tumultuous season themselves. Just 28 days before the season was slated to begin, head coach Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down from her position to focus on her health. Assistant head coach Dick Novak, who had only been in Starkville since September, has served as the interim head coach since October in his first ever time working with women in his three-plus decades of coaching experience.
Mississippi State has also been riddled with injuries, including losing standout freshman Denae Carter to a torn ACL. In their last outing versus Missouri, the Bulldogs only played seven players in a 76-66 defeat.
Despite the challenges, the Bulldogs sit in a four-way tie for seventh place in the SEC with a 6-8 record in conference.
Mississippi State is led in scoring by former Lady Vol and Middle Tennessee State Blue Raider Anatasia Hayes and Jerkaila Jordan, who average 18.8 and 13.6 points per game, respectively.
Although the Bulldogs lack depth, Harper knows the challenges at hand facing a hungry team.
"I think the biggest challenge is they're low with their personnel, which causes them to play four or five guards at a time,” Harper said. “To me, the biggest challenge is the matchup and how we're going to guard them. They play hard. They're quick, they can get to the basket and shoot the three, which is not always easy to guard."
This weekend will be an extraordinary one on Rocky Top, with the men’s team hosting top-5 Auburn on Saturday and the Lady Vols hosting Mississippi State and LSU.
And Harper knows it.
"This is going to be a huge weekend,” Harper said. “For fans, what a great opportunity to come in and watch some really talented basketball and pull for the orange teams and just enjoy what is going on our campus. There is so much excitement right now, and it's a great time to be a Vol.”
Tip-off versus the Bulldogs is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST on Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.