Midway through Jan., Tennessee was 18-1 with its only loss coming to a top-ranked Stanford team. The Lady Vols were a top five team in the country, handling opponents with ease and making their case as a National Championship contender.
Then, after a big 63-55 win over Georgia, which was ranked No. 13 at the time, it was announced that Keyen Green, Tennessee’s graduate forward, would undergo season ending ACL surgery.
The loss was critical to the Lady Vols.
Green wasn’t a leading scorer, but her presence as a leader was second to none. She offered wisdom and expertise on the court that she had picked up in her years at Liberty and honed in on at Tennessee.
Tennessee started to collapse after losing Green. In their final 10 games of the season, the Lady Vols lost six games. But the biggest loss over that stretch of games ended up being guard Jordan Horston. It seemed like the Lady Vols couldn’t catch a break.
Horston was averaging 16.4 points per game, 9.4 rebounds and 4 assists on the season. She was stepping up in the absence of an injured Rae Burrell and solidifying herself as one of the top players in the SEC when she injured her wrist against Alabama, ultimately ending her season.
The Lady Vols lost two out of three games without Horston to end the season and began figuring out how to navigate their team without their star guard.
“With Jordan going out, you have to find some rallying, motivation and inspiration,” head coach Kellie Harper said in Feb. “I think they've found that in each other. When you know the person sitting to your right and to your left is giving everything they've got, it gives you confidence to go out and do the same.”
Tennessee put the regular season behind them. The Lady Vols had an imperfect ending to the season, but their focus shifted to the postseason.
Tennessee won its SEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Alabama but lost to the eventual tournament champion Kentucky in the semifinal. Now, it was tournament time.
The Lady Vols drew a No. 4 seed in their 40th tournament bid and would take on Buffalo, a scrappy, fast-paced team out of the Mid-American Conference and probably one of the toughest 13-seeds in the tournament.
Tennessee was on upset watch from the tip. The Bulls hung with the Lady Vols and were in position to pull ahead late in the third quarter.
But the Lady Vols didn’t let Buffalo upset them. They weren’t ready to be done yet. Tennessee pulled ahead by six points to end the third, and then they built their lead up to 15 points midway through the fourth, putting the Bulls out of the game and advancing to the Round of 32.
Burrell, Alexus Dye and Tamari Key combined for 53 points, putting Tennessee on their backs and willing the team to victory.
Now, it was time for Belmont, the 12 seed that upset Oregon in the first round.
Tennessee had no trouble with the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion through the first half, leading by 12 at the break.
But the Bruins came storming back in the third quarter, and now, Tennessee was once again on upset watch, leading by just two points heading into the fourth.
The two teams traded baskets through the entire period, and Belmont led by two points with less than 30 seconds to play. If the Lady Vols had called it a season there, it would have been a success. They were battered and bruised. They had lost their best player and another team leader. Advancing to the second round of the tournament would have been considered a win in itself.
But Tennessee wanted more.
Harper drew up a play for the Lady Vol offense that ended with freshman Sara Puckett sinking a go-ahead three pointer with 20 seconds left, and Tennessee ultimately advancing to the Sweet 16.
“I was open and the ball was coming to me,” Puckett said. “I knew I was going to knock down the shot. I knew everybody on the bench and everybody on that court had every ounce of confidence in me.”
Tennessee’s run would end in the Sweet 16 at the hands of the No. 1 seed Louisville. The Cardinal’s top-rated defense was too much for the Lady Vols.
Despite the earlier-than-hoped-for exit, Tennessee exceeded expectations. After all that it had been through in the latter half of the season, Tennessee managed to put together a Sweet 16 run, continuing the Lady Vol tradition of winning.
“There is a great sense of pride,” Burrell said. “Only 15 other teams get to be here and get to have this opportunity. So for us to be one after all we have been through this season says a lot about us and who we are and what we do on the court. There is still a sense of pride.”