Trailing by as much as 18 at one point, Tennessee got within one of Virginia Tech in the fourth quarter but couldn’t salvage the win. The Lady Vols’ season comes to an end in the Sweet 16.
No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (30-4) defeated No. 4 Tennessee (25-12) 73-64 on Saturday night in Seattle. Tennessee’s offense faltered in the loss, shooting 40% from the field and just 18% from three.
“I felt like we were locked in and focused before the game,” guard Jordan Walker said. “We had good energy in warmup, so nothing with that. But we just were a little stagnant on the offensive end.”
Jordan Horston led the way for Tennessee in the loss. She finished with 17 points. Rickea Jackson wasn’t far behind with 15 points.
“It hurts because we really wanted it,” Horston said. “I felt like we gave everything we got, everything we had, just our slow start in the beginning kind of hurt us.”
The Lady Vols started the game off cold, missing their first five shots and letting the Hokies get out to a 9-0 run. Elizabeth Kitley started had six points in the first quarter for Virginia Tech.
The officials called a tight game in the post, hitting Kitley with two fouls early in the second that sent her to the bench.
“I would say it was pretty physical on both ends of the court tonight,” Horston added.
With Kitley sidelined, the Lady Vols couldn’t stop Virginia Tech guard Georgia Armoore. She went for 15 points in the first half and had 12 in the second quarter. Armoore finished with 29 points for Virginia Tech.
“She's such a high-volume shooter,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “You can't keep the ball out of her hands. We switched out on some screens, we went over some screens, unfortunately, we went under some screens, and therefore, she hit a few shots there.”
The Lady Vols finished the first half on an almost five-minute scoring drought. The Hokies went into the half with a lot of momentum and an 8-0 run.
“Offensively, we just couldn't find ourselves there in the first half,” Harper said. “They did a great job of taking away transition opportunities.”
Jackson finished the first half with seven points, and Tennessee shot 30% as a team.
“The strength of our team is getting the ball to the paint and we were settling for jumpers,” Harper added. “We made a few, but not enough to continue to play that way.”
Tennessee’s offense remained stagnant at the beginning of the third, scoring five points in the first five minutes. Then, the Lady Vols broke out a full-court press.
“We're down, so we had to speed the game up a little bit, try to turn them over, get some opportunities,” Harper said. “Once we got a couple turnovers, I thought they played a little bit passive.”
The press slowed the Hokies' offense and let the Lady Vols get out in transition. They ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run and cut Virginia Tech’s lead to just nine.
Tennessee stuck with the full-court press in the fourth, and it led to an 8-0 run early in the quarter to cut the Hokies’ lead to four. The Lady Vols could never take the lead, and the Hokies came away with a win.
The loss ends Tennessee’s up-and-down season. For Walker and forward Jasmine Franklin, it ends their career as collegiate athletes.
“Without coming to Tennessee, I don't know where I would be,” Walker said. “I'm so blessed and fortunate to be here and have played on the teams that I have been on. This year was amazing. It showed me a lot about myself.”
