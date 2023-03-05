GREENVILLE, S.C. –The same thing that cost the Lady Vols a game in Knoxville against South Carolina cost them the SEC Championship – scoring droughts.
Tennessee fell to the undefeated Gamecocks 58-74 in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina suffocated Tennessee on the offensive end, holding them to 37% shooting and over 18 minutes in scoring droughts.
Senior Jordan Horston led the way with 19 points and nine boards. Rickea Jackson wasn’t far behind with 17 points and nine rebounds.
It took three minutes for South Carolina to miss a shot. After that, the first quarter was back-and-forth offensively. Horston ended the quarter with an acrobatic mid-range shot at the buzzer.
The shot gave Tennessee some momentum that would not last long.
South Carolina went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter, and Tennessee didn’t get a bucket for five minutes. Horston came back onto the floor and gave the Lady Vols some life.
Horston went 3-for-6 in the second quarter, picking up a steal and impacting the game at every level. The Lady Vols cut into the Gamecocks’ lead and went into halftime down 6.
Just like Saturday, Tennessee was down at half. Unlike Saturday, there would be no halftime comeback.
Tennessee started the second half with back-to-back offensive rebounds followed by a Jackson bucket. But then another scoring drought hit, this time for two minutes. After a couple of free throws, Tennessee quickly had another scoring drought of over three minutes.
Tennessee’s offensive issues persisted, and South Carolina went on a 7-0 run forcing Tennessee into a timeout. With their lead up to 15, the Gamecocks held Tennessee to 1 for its last 13 to end the third quarter.
The Lady Vols suffered another three-minute scoring drought in the fourth that was the final nail in the coffin. The Gamecocks outscored Tennessee 19-16 in the fourth quarter to clinch the SEC Championship.
