The Lady Vols were tied with Mississippi State at halftime, the end of regulation, and the end of the first overtime. Tennessee couldn’t get it done in double-overtime though, falling to the Bulldogs 90-91 in Humphrey Coliseum.
The Lady Vols shot 38% in the loss, and 21% from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs shot nearly 50%.
Rickea Jackson – in her first trip back to Starkville as a Lady Vol – led the way against her former team on Monday. She finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds.
Jillian Hollingshead continued her hot streak on Monday. The 6-foot-5 forward finished with her first career double-double, picking up 18 points and 12 boards in 36 minutes off the bench.
Turnovers killed the Lady Vols on Monday. Tennessee gave up 21 points off of 23 turnovers.
Tennessee did not have a good first quarter, shooting 4-11 from the field. To make matters worse, Jordan Horston was whistled for her second foul with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.
Horston’s foul trouble extended into the second half. She finished the game with just eight points in 19 minutes.
Tennessee built up a 10-1 run at the beginning of the second quarter before a Jerkaila Jordan trey ball ended Tennessee’s run.
The Lady Vols shot better in the second quarter, going 6-14. The Bulldogs got everything to fall though, shooting almost 60% and outscoring Tennessee 18-16.
The Lady Vols outscored the Bulldogs 20-18 in the third. The failure to break away would come back to haunt Tennessee down the stretch.
The Bulldogs started the fourth quarter hot, extending their lead to four and forcing a Tennessee timeout a little over two minutes into the quarter.
After going back and forth for most of the fourth, Tennessee got a three-point swing thanks to a common foul on the floor and a technical foul on Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell. Tennessee hit three free throws and tied the game up.
Despite having the ball with 30 seconds left in the fourth, the Lady Vols turned it over and went to overtime.
Back-to-back turnovers late in overtime seemed to seal Tennessee’s fate, but the Bulldogs missed four straight free throws to keep the Lady Vols around.
Jackson finessed a layup to tie the game up and eventually force double overtime.
Jordan Walker opened overtime with a three before getting her sixth turnover of the night. The Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run following the turnover and Tennessee couldn’t recover despite several Bulldog fouls.
