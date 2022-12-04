The Lady Volunteers had a hard fought battle with the No. 9 Hokies in Thompson-Boling arena Sunday afternoon. Tennessee crawled back from 17-5 Virginia Tech lead to start the game, boxing out on rebounds, and exploding in the paint, but ultimately falling 59-56.
Doubts circled the Lady Vols and their ability to pull out a win in their third AP top-10 matchup of the season before the game had even begun. Three Lady Vols were missing on the court during pregame warmups. Jasmine Franklin and Jillian Hollingshead were ruled out with injuries, and Rickea Jackson was waived by coach’s decision.
Jackson has been a keystone offensive weapon for Tennessee this season, posting 141 points for the Lady Vols in just eight games.
In the absence of Jackson, Tennessee’s roster depth showed strength again as Tamari Key stepped in as a main scorer and contributor for the Lady Vols both offensively and defensively. Key capitalized every inch of her 6-foot-6 frame in the paint, scoring 11 points and securing seven rebounds with three blocks.
Jordan Horston had an incredible performance against Virginia Tech, boasting a double-double, scoring 26 points, with 11 rebounds and two assists. Horston’s quick decision making and quick feet have won her numerous prestigious awards throughout her four years in Tennessee, but her humility and desire to set teammates up to score is what sets her apart as one of the best players in women’s college basketball. Horston had two assists to Key, both of which converted into an additional two points on Tennessee’s scoreboard.
Jasmine Powell set the tone for a fast-paced Lady Vols offense that was quick to set and swift in transitions. The 5-foot-6 guard was one of Tennessee’s most efficient bodies in the paint, scoring nine points with five rebounds and six assists.
The Lady Vols did what they do best in Sunday’s game and dominated the boards, out rebounding the Hokies 45-30.
Tennessee looks to bounce back from a tough loss, hosting Chattanooga at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Thompson-Boling arena.
This story will be updated.
