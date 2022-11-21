Tennessee battled the Gonzaga Bulldogs for third place in the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in Paradise Islands, Bahamas, but fell short with a 73-72 loss Monday evening. The Lady Vols finished the tournament with a fourth place finish.
Monday’s game was a nail biter for Lady Vols fans. Gonzaga matched Tennessee shot-for-shot and held a close game till the last second.
Despite the loss, Tennessee sparked the fight of mental and physical toughness coach Kellie Harper was desperately trying to ignite.
Gonzaga posed a serious problem for Tennessee out of the gate, completing six three-points in the first quarter. The Lady Vols' defense adjusted to hold the Bulldogs to 0-6 from beyond the arc in the second quarter, and finished the game allowing just eight of 21.
The Lady Vols continued to lock down on the free throw line, shooting 19-23. Jasmine Franklin was nearly perfect on the line, making 5-6 free-throws. Tamari Key has been sharp on the line all season, shooting 71.4% of her free-throw attempts. Key shot 3-4 on the line in Monday’s game.
Tennessee dominated the boards, scoring 36 points in the paint, and converting points on 14-31 layups.
Jordan Horston, Rickea Jackson and Franklin set the tone for Tennessee’s offense. Horston led the Lady Vols, scoring 19 points with four rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Jackson turned up the heat against the Bulldogs, converting 16 points with six rebounds, one block and one steal. Franklin was a major contributor off Tennessee’s bench, scoring 11 points with nine rebounds and one steal.
The Lady Vols travel back to Tennessee to battle the Colorado Buffaloes Friday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.