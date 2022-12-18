Tennessee (7-6) fought until the end, but couldn’t overcome a terrible fourth quarter, losing 77-70 to Stanford (11-1) in Palo Alto on Sunday.
The whistle did not go Tennessee’s way on Sunday. The Lady Vols finished with 26 fouls to Stanford’s 16.
Jordan Horston led the way for Tennessee. She finished with 19 points and 10 boards.
Cameron Brink led the Cardinal. She finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks.
Turnovers had been an issue for Tennessee earlier this year. On Sunday, both teams took care of the ball.
In Tennessee’s opening game against Ohio State, the Lady Vols had 29 turnovers. On Sunday, Tennessee had only five.
Going into halftime, the Lady Vols had only two turnovers from a charge and a travel.
Another area of concern, rebounding, did not go in Tennessee’s favor on Sunday. The Lady Vols lost the rebounding battle 53-38.
Stanford was out-rebounding Tennessee 27-19 at the half.
Tennessee overcame the rebounding deficit, tying the score at 35 on a Horston layup going into halftime.
Puckett and Horston led the way early. Horston ended the first half with 12 points and six boards. Pucket wasn’t far behind, finishing the half with 11 points.
The Lady Vols have thrived in the third quarter all season, and Sunday was no different. Tennessee outscored the Cardinal 23-18 in the third. The Lady Vols also ripped off a 10-0 run in the quarter.
Rickea Jackson shined in the third, dropping eight points in 6 minutes. She would finish with 14 points in 19 minutes.
Stanford opened the fourth quarter with a 16-2 run. Tennessee could not find an answer on defense, or offense for Brink. Stanford outscored Tennessee 24-12 in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.