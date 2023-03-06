GREENVILLE, S.C. – There is a reason No. 1 South Carolina is unbeaten.
The Gamecocks (32-0) have a way of capitalizing on their opponent’s errors that makes them unstoppable, earning them their No. 1 ranking. Against Tennessee (23-11) on Sunday, it earned them an SEC Championship.
Tennessee hung in the game for much of the first quarter. Their start wasn’t as dominant as when the two teams first met, but it was good enough to keep them in the game.
Jordan Horston ended the first half with a big momentum swing. After cooking the South Carolina defender, Horston hit a mid-range jumper while falling down at the buzzer. The shot got Tennessee’s bench and the crowd into the game.
Then, the mistakes started to pile on for the Lady Vols.
After subbing out its two All-SEC Tournament team nominees in Horston and Rickea Jackson, South Carolina was able to go on a 7-0 run and hold the Lady Vols scoreless for almost three minutes.
“We needed to value the ball more,” guard Tess Darby said. “You can’t not score, and then they go down and score, not with a high-caliber team like South Carolina is. I think that’s how we really let it slip away.”
South Carolina built its run up to 14-2 over almost six minutes. The 12-point swing was a massive moment in a hostile Bon Secours Arena.
The first time the two teams played, the Lady Vols suffered from scoring droughts. Sunday saw them have that same issue, ending the game with over 18 minutes worth of scoring droughts.
What went wrong on offense for Tennessee? Besides the Gamecocks having one of the best defenses in the country, Tennessee failed to execute.
“Coach Kellie (Harper) is putting us in the right position to score,” forward Karoline Striplin said. “But ultimately we all have to do our job and help get the ball in the right person’s hands at the right time.”
The Lady Vols have the most success when they have a good pace. As Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper has repeated several times this year, this team needs to get out in transition and run the offense quickly.
South Carolina didn’t allow the Lady Vols to get out in transition. Unable to get out in transition, Tennessee failed to execute in the half-court.
“I think we are pretty dangerous in our secondary and in transition,” guard Jordan Walker said. “I don’t think we got a ton of that tonight.”
With their offense “stagnant,” as Darby described it, the Lady Vols weren’t able to recover.
Tennessee’s lack of execution carried over to the defensive side as well.
The whistle on Sunday favored South Carolina’s style of play. The officials did not call much down low, leading to a very physical game.
As for the foul differential, South Carolina went 20-of-24 from the line while Tennessee shot 10-of-11. With the calls not going their way, and the Gamecocks playing very physical basketball, the Lady Vols had to step up in the paint.
“I think we could have stepped up a little bit more and been aggressive, whether that is scoring a basket or on defense,” Walker said.
The Gamecocks capitalized on Tennessee’s lack of execution to win the SEC Championship.
As Harper has said before, a missed shot and a turnover have the same result. On Sunday, that result was points for South Carolina.
“You’ve got to play your best basketball game to be (South Carolina),” Harper said. “This wasn’t our best basketball game. They’re that good, they’re really, really talented.”
