The Tennessee women’s basketball team will play its third game in six days and its second straight game versus a team from Florida on Monday night versus No. 21 South Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena.
“It is a tough stretch, three games in six days, but fortunately it's early in the season,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “South Florida is a veteran team, talented and a very good team. Having that experience really helps this early in the season.”
This is the Lady Vols’ first matchup of the season versus a ranked opponent, but it is the third straight against a veteran-ladened roster.
The defending American Athletic Conference champs welcomed back all five starters and nine letterwinners from a season ago.
This game also marks the second of three consecutive games that the Lady Vols will battle against 2021 NCAA tournament teams — UCF, South Florida and Texas.
To start the season, Tennessee has earned some gritty wins, battling through adversity in both contests.
In the opener, Tennessee lost star Rae Burrell and were without Jordan Horston the entire game, but they came back to defeat a strong Southern Illinois team 59-49 despite a poor shooting performance. On Friday, Horston returned to the lineup and was key for the Vols, dropping 14 and grabbing 11 boards in the 49-41 win.
After the win on Friday, the Big Orange have started 2-0 for the eighth year in a row.
Even through the struggles offensively, the Lady Vols’ defense has been stifling, entering Monday night with the No. 29 best scoring defense, allowing 45.0 points per game.
Tennessee has won the rebounding contest in both affairs this season, making it the 48th time out of 58 games that the Lady Vols have won the board battle in the Harper era. Last season, they were 22-2-1 in rebounds and in the 2019-2020 season, they were 24-6-1.
Horston leads the Lady Vols in scoring and in rebounding through two games, averaging 14 points and nabbing 11 rebounds per game.
Alexus Dye has had an excellent start to her first season on Rocky Top, dropping an average of 8.5 points a game, and is second on the team in rebounding with 10 boards a game.
The Bulls have won both contests this season and enter the matchup ranked No. 21 in the country versus the No. 15 ranked Lady Vols.
In the opener, South Florida defeated Texas-Rio Grande Valley 63-56, and dominated Alabama State in the second game of the season, 72-37.
Elena Tsineke leads South Florida in scoring, averaging 18 points per game after scoring 18 in the season opener.
Nashville native Sydni Harvey — making her homecoming to the Volunteer State — is second on the team in scoring averaging 17.5 a game. She paced South Florida’s scoring in its last game against Alabama State with 22 points.
“Statiscally, their three guards are their leading scorers, and a kid who averaged a double-double last year,” Harper said. “They do a good job of putting people on the court who put points on the board. They’re a team that's hard to key on one player.”
Tennessee will be without their senior leader, Burrell, for the second straight game, as she continues to battle back from an injury suffered in the season opener.
“Nothing new on Rae to be honest with you,” Harper said. “We’ll just keep on working with evaluating her situation.”
In the first ever matchup between programs, Tennessee will look to start the season 3-0 for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. Tip-off versus the Bulls is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST.