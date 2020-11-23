The Tennessee women's basketball season opener against Florida A&M on Friday has been canceled just four days before the game.
The announcement follows Florida A&M’s cancellation of the 2020-21 season, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very disappointed but obviously we are taking concerns and circumstances within the women’s basketball program and COVID-19 very seriously,” Florida A&M athletic director Kortne Gosha said in a statement. “Student-athletes’ health and safety is and will remain our top priority. The department of athletics and the University are committed to adhering to all COVID-19 protocols and making sure we keep every Rattler student-athlete safe.”
The Lady Vols were set to begin their second year under head coach Kellie Harper with Friday’s exhibition game against the Rattlers.
Right now, Tennessee’s season will open on Saturday, Nov. 28 with a home matchup against Western Kentucky.
Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SECN+.