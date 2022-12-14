Tennessee had an explosive second half performance, outscoring and outrebounding Central Florida 58-26 and 29-9 respectively. The Lady Vols shot a staggering 46.8% from the field, 36% from beyond the arc and 78.3 percent from the free throw line.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee's dominant win.
No Lady Vol Left Behind
Tennessee managed to find all 14 players on their active roster to score a bucket in Wednesday’s win.
Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. Horston started Tennessee off right, scoring all six of the Lady Vols’ first points. Her veteran presence and calm composure when handling the ball has brought great confidence to the teammates around her.
Justine Pissott was the only one of 14 Lady Vols without points in the score column in Sunday’s win over the Rowdy Raiders. Pissott stormed the court with passion Wednesday night, and made quite the splash for the Lady Vols. Pissot went 5-8 from the field and 2-5 from the three-point line, posting a total of 14 points for Tennessee, the second most of the night. Pisott’s pair of three’s had Thompson-Boling rumbling as she swished two buckets from several feet beyond the arc.
“The jumpers she made today are not out of the ordinary,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “She looked comfortable today and you don’t just snap your fingers and do this, she’s worked to get there. I’m very happy to see it pay off.”
Sara Puckett and Tess Darby silenced Central Florida’s defense, scoring a pair of three’s each. Puckett had nothing short of an incredible performance in Wednesday night’s game, shooting 3-7 from the field and posting eight points with three rebounds, two assists, and one steal for Tennessee. Darby did what Darby does best, shooting 3-6 (50%) from the field paired with two rebounds and two assists. One phrase Lady Vols fans never get tired of ‘Tess Darby with the Lady Vols three’.
Lady Vols Suffocated Knights on Defense
Tennessee owned the defensive side of the ball from tip-off. Central Florida outrebounded Tennessee 26-19 in the first half, but Jasmine Franklin and the Lady Vols defense swept in and outrebounded the Knights 29-9 in the second half.
“Rebounding is going to be critical for us going down the stretch,” Harper said. “It’s such a big stat for us. It makes such a big difference on our defense and offensive production.”
The Lady Vols were clean with offensive ball handling, surrendering a mere six turnovers. The Knights’ offense did not have the same fate. Tennessee’s height and aggression suffocated Central Florida, forcing 16 turnovers and turning defense into offense with 22 points off turns.
Central Florida’s 39.2 percent scoring was almost equal to their suppressive 21.6 percent turnover rate. The Knights were stopped quickly by the Vols on the boards, scoring just 10 of their 22 layups.
Filling Tamari Key’s Shoes
Tamari Key, one of Tennessee’s biggest threats, was announced to have ended her season abruptly with a tragic medical diagnosis. Filling the shoes of a 6-foot-six all-star is no easy task, but the immense depth of Tennessee’s roster has proven to be unmatched.
Franklin may not be as tall as Key, but her love of basketball is her biggest asset. Franklin has been a big body for the Lady Vols, posting eight points on Wednesday night in addition to 10 rebounds, the most of the game, and one assist. Franklin is a vocal leader on the court and a force to be reckoned with in the paint.
Marta Suárez and Jillian Hollingshead continue to be impactful players off the bench for Tennessee, dominating the court down low. Suárez scored seven points with two rebounds. Hollingshead went 4-5 from the field, contributing an impressive nine points with three rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
“We’re able to take advantage of [Franklin] and [Hollingshead], our team does a good job of getting the ball inside,” Harper said. “We’ve been really excited about how many post touches we’ve been getting. They can do really good on the block scoring and can do some damage on the boards as well.”
Making her third start in a row, Karoline Striplin continues to shine for the Lady Vols, covering every column with six points, two rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal. Striplin saw 23 minutes of play and left her heart on the court with every second.
Harper has tried six different starting lineups this season, but the Lady Vols have finally meshed, winning 5-6 games in their homestand. Outscoring their opponents by 30 for the third game in a row, the Lady Vols look to channel their momentum as they head into their biggest matchup of the season. No. 2 Standford looks to host Tennessee Sunday at 2 p.m.
“They’ve been good,” Harper said. “Now we need to carry that momentum to the west coast.”
