The Lady Vols won a thrilling 68-65 victory over Missouri in Mizzou Arena Sunday afternoon. Tennessee went shot for shot with Missouri, but ultimately won due to grit and impressive accuracy from all around the floor.
The Lady Vols remain undefeated in SEC conference play, standing 7-0, and with a nine game win streak, Tennessee may find themselves back in AP rankings headed into next week’s matchup against rival No. 5 ranked UCONN.
Tennessee came out strong offensively, shooting 66.7% (10-15) in the first quarter in tandem with 10 rebounds and six assists. The Lady Vols' efficiency from all over the field proved a breath of fresh air from Thursday’s matchup against Florida, where Tennessee shot just 33.3% (13-39) from the field and 15.4% (2-14) from beyond the arch.
The Lady Vols were missing one of their biggest weapons in Sunday’s matchup as Jordan Horston was ruled out with illness. Tennessee showcased their incredible adversity once again as several Lady Vols stepped up to make an impact on the court.
Tennessee’s lead scorer Rickea Jackson found her way back into the Lady Vols starting lineup Sunday afternoon to face off against the Tigers. Jackson led the way for the Lady Vols, scoring 14 points, in addition to three rebounds and one assist.
Sara Puckett made a statement for Tennessee, shooting nearly perfect from the field, scoring a team-high as well as career-high 17 points. Puckett showed extreme efficiency from inside the arch from mid range and at the post, shooting 75% (6-8), and shaking up Missouri’s defense with 100% efficiency (2-2)from beyond the arch. Puckett also tied for a team-high five rebounds.
Sophomore Karoline Striplin continues to become a major impact player for Tennessee. Striplin was a vocal leader on the court, and proved vital for Tennessee on both sides of the ball, scoring eight and hauling in three rebounds.
Tennessee has outscored 10 of their last 11 opponents in the fourth quarter by nearly 25 points. The absence of Horston showed with the Tigers outscoring the Lady Vols by seven points in the fourth.
The fourth quarter was a blood-rushing battle down to the last seconds. Tennessee ran a 7-0 run in the final minute, as Puckett tied Missouri at 65 and Rickea Jackson hit a buzzer beater in addition to a free throw to secure a Tennessee win.
The Lady Vols have a three day break headed into an intense schedule beginning Thursday with a game against rival No. 5 Huskies at 8 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee then plays No. 3 LSU on Monday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 in Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
