The Lady Vols got revenge on Alabama Friday, defeating the Tide 74-59 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
Nashville, Tenn. -- Just 17 days ago, the Lady Vols left Tuscaloosa with a sour taste in its mouth after getting upset by Alabama, 74-64.
Alabama came into the matchup Friday defeating Auburn on Wednesday and upsetting No. 6 seed Georgia the previous night.
The upset-minded Tide yearned for another victory to keep their season alive, but the Lady Vols were seeking revenge.
In the end, the Lady Vols got their revenge with a dominating, 74-59, victory over Alabama.
“Proud of our team,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We knew Alabama was coming in playing really well. Playing with a lot of confidence. I was probably most proud of our defensive effort to start the game. I thought we really locked in with our game plan. Really proud of our effort to beat a team that’s playing really well.”
The Crimson Tide entered the Tennessee game red hot, winning five out of their last six games.
Brittany Davis had been doing the brunt of the work for the Crimson Tide, scoring a combined 73 points in the last three games.
In the last contest, Davis and Alabama’s Megan Abrams torched the Lady Vols for a combined 50 points on a combined 17-for-29 shooting from the floor and 6-of-12 from downtown.
The Lady Vols were not going to let the tandem defeat them once again.
Friday night, the Lady Vols accomplished that feat, stifling the duo, to only score a combined 23 points on 7-for-26 shooting and only making one three on 11 attempts.
“Those two have been absolutely dynamic in the last few weeks,” Harper said. “They have done a terrific job. I thought our team did a nice job of trying to take away looks for them and really trying to pressure them behind the three point line. Our guards did a much better job fighting through screens and avoiding screens and defending one-on-one.”
Not only did the Lady Vols shut down the duo, Tennessee put the clamps on the rest of the Alabama squad, holding it to 31.7% from the field and 18.5% from the three point line.
Immediately from the tip-off, the Lady Vols controlled the game, sinking home the first bucket and never looking back. The Lady Vols never relinquished the lead after going up 2-0.
The Lady Vols defense attacked the Crimson Tide early, applying full court pressure and only allowing the Tide to score five points in the opening period.
“I think it’s how they started the game,” Abrams said regarding the Lady Vols early lead. “They came out and played a little bit harder than us the first five minutes. I think that kind of set the tone and we kind of dug ourselves in a hole. That carried over the course of the game.”
Rhythm was never obtained by Alabama, constantly going on two, three and four minute scoring droughts. The slightest bit of a potential momentum swing was halted instantly by the Big Orange.
The defense may have played a huge part in the victory tonight, but the Lady Vols got some massive offensive production from several players.
Alexus Dye came out guns blazing, scoring 10 of the Lady Vols first 15 points in the first period. She finished the contest with a double-double, dropping 16 points and grabbing 14 boards.
“I thought Alexus Dye’s production on the boards especially and her offensive play to start the game really sparked and energized us,” Harper said. “I think you could see we were going to start the game pretty aggressive and she was a big part of that.”
Rae Burrell strutted her stuff, especially in the third quarter, dropping 11 of her team-high 21 points in the third quarter. She finished the game shooting 5-for-13 from the field, banging home 3 threes and led the team tonight in assists with seven.
“It was important to set the tone for the game,” Rae Burrell said on the fast start in the first quarter. “We knew that we needed to come out aggressive. We knew what our game plan was and we just needed to execute that. I think we did and we got the energy going and the fans helped with the energy as well.”
Tess Darby also closed the contest in double-figures, tallying 12 points, including sinking two three pointers.
“Just sprinting the floor was a big emphasis to us and getting transition buckets,” Darby said. “But just being able to shoot behind the three and having another part of my game so the opponents know that I don’t just shoot the three.”
Tamari Key did not have a massive production on offense, only scoring 4 points, but she swatted away five shots. With her performance, she tied the single-season block record for a Lady Vol with Kelley Cain.
With the win, the Lady Vols advance to the semifinals versus the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday night at 7:30 EST, but the Lady Vols know the job is far from finished.
“We knew what we needed to do going into the game,” Burrell said. “This was good for us for the team to know that we can focus and lock in on what we need to do.”