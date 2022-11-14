No. 11 Tennessee fell to No. 12 Indiana 67-79 on Monday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee falls to 1-2 for the first time since the 1981-82 season.
Indiana out-rebounded the Lady Vols 35-33, making it two games in a row that Tennessee has been out-rebounded.
“I’ve been saying this all fall, that we look different on the boards and we’re not doing anything differently,” head coach Kellie Harper said following the loss. “We’re still practicing that. Right now it is a mentality. It’s an attitude and a mindset. Right now, we’re not disciplined enough on the defensive end on box-outs.”
Tennessee got one more offensive rebound than Indiana, but the Hoosiers put up 17 second chance points. They hit four threes off of offensive boards in the first half.
Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Powell led the way for the Lady Vols on Monday. Jackson finished with 17 points and six rebounds, shooting 6-14 from the field. Powell finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 5-15. The 5-foot-6 guard led Tennessee in rebounds.
When something needed to happen on Monday, Powell was there to make a play.
“She’s not going to be overly vocal,” Harper said about Powell’s leadership. “She’s just steady, I think it’s going to be by example. The kid just does what needs to be done in that moment. She plays with great confidence and I think that can bleed over to her teammates at times.”
With starting guard Jordan Horston ruled out on Monday, Tennessee had to go with Tess Darby at the guard spot on Monday.
The first two quarters were rough for the Lady Vols. Indiana out-rebounded the Lady Vols 24-17 going into halftime. Tennessee shot a measly 33% in the first half.
Powell led the Lady Vols in the first half with 11 points and five rebounds – leading Tennessee in the first half.
The Lady Vols had a spark coming out of the half. Tennessee shot 53.8% from the field in the third quarter and went into the fourth trailing by eight.
“I think it was our transition defense,” Powell said on what held Tennessee back in the second half. “I think offensively we took a couple quick shots and we weren’t able to get back. I think it hurt us quite a bit.”
It didn’t take long for that spark to fizzle out.
The Lady Vols went on a scoring drought out of the under-five timeout in the fourth quarter that all but sealed it for Indiana.
Toughness was a word Harper used a lot on Monday night, and toughness is what Harper said cost Tennessee in the fourth.
“We had two miscues on out-of-bounds plays,” Harper said. “They capitalized on both of those moments. That’s toughness, right? That’s where you’ve got to be strong enough to get it back on the other end and understand the urgency that you have to have in that moment. You can’t lose all of your momentum.”
Tennessee travels to the Bahamas this weekend for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Lady Vols face off with Rutgers on Saturday at Noon ET, and the rest of the tournament slate doesn’t get any easier for Harper’s squad.
“(Starting 1-2) worries me a little bit, not necessarily confidence, but morale a little bit,” Harper said. “But at the same time, you get your back against the wall a little bit. You got to come out swinging, you got to have some fight. That’s what I want to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.