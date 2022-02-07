Tennessee dropped six spots from No. 7 to No. 13 in the latest AP Poll after a week where the Lady Vols dropped games to Florida and No. 8 UConn, and won against Arkansas in overtime.
Despite a rough week for the Lady Vols, they still sit in second place in the SEC standings with a record of 8-2. No. 1 South Carolina sits atop the SEC with a 9-1 SEC record and No. 19 Florida sits right behind Tennessee at 7-3 in SEC play.
Tennessee will return to Thompson-Boling Arena this week for a two-game home stint against Missouri on Thursday and Vanderbilt on Sunday.
According to ESPN’s most recent bracketology that came out on Friday, the Lady Vols are still projected to land a No. 2 seed and host a first-round game, though predictions may change once Tennessee’s loss to UConn is factored in.
The Lady Vols were knocked off kilter two weeks ago when Keyen Green, one of Tennessee’s on-court and off-court leaders, tore her ACL in a game against Georgia. Tennessee is still trying to find something to fill the void that is left by Green and the team’s struggles have been evident.
Tennessee has six games before the postseason begins and it will look to use that time to figure out what the team will be without Green. Some notable games remaining on Tennessee’s schedule are South Carolina in two weeks and No. 14 LSU at the end of February.