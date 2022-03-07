Tennessee dropped from No. 18 to No. 19 in this week’s AP Poll after a semifinal exit in the SEC Tournament.
The Lady Vols picked up a win in the quarterfinal against Alabama, but that would be their only win of the weekend as Kentucky defeated the Lady Vols in the semifinals on its way to a championship.
The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now, upsetting No. 9 LSU, Tennessee and No. 1 Kentucky in the SEC Tournament. Kentucky’s performance in the tournament gave the Wildcats a huge jump in the polls, moving from unranked to No. 16. Kentucky has now won 10 games in a row.
Despite being upset by Kentucky, South Carolina remains at No. 1 in this weeks AP Poll. The Gamecocks have sat at No. 1 for the entirety of the season now.
Like Tennessee, LSU’s loss to Kentucky sent the Tigers down in the rankings, falling three spots to No. 9.
In ESPN’s most recent Bracketology, nine SEC teams appeared getting bids to the tournament, the most of any conference.
South Carolina comes in as the highest seeded SEC team as a No. 1 seed, followed by LSU as a No. 2, Tennessee as a No. 3, Ole Miss as a No. 6, Florida and Kentucky as No. 7 seeds, Arkansas as a No. 9, and Missouri as a No. 11.
Tennessee has a projected first round matchup with Charlotte in Knoxville. Some notable opponents in Tennessee’s bracket pool are NC State and Iowa State.
The Lady Vols will find out their tournament destiny on Sunday during the selection show.