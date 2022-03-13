The Tennessee Lady Vols locked up the No. 4 seed in the Wichita Region and will square off against the No. 13 seed Buffalo.
With the Lady Vols being selected as a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, UT will host the first two rounds in Knoxville, until play reaches the Sweet 16.
Louisville holds down the top seed in the Wichita region, followed by Baylor at the No. 2 seed and Michigan at the No. 3 seed.
In the Round of 32, the Lady Vols could potentially square off versus the No. 5 Oregon Ducks should they advance.
Buffalo earned an automatic bid after being crowned as the MAC Tournament Champions.
The Bulls take on the Lady Vols Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.