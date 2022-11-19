The Lady Vols kicked off their Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament with a 94-54 win over Rutgers in The Bahamas.
Tennessee opened the game with a 7-0 lead, and did not let up from tip-off beyond. The Lady Vols headed into halftime leading 49-28 on a 10-0 run. Tennessee dominated both sides of the ball, holding their largest lead of 54 points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Vols didn't trail at any point in the game.
The Lady Vols’ pace on defense was substantially quicker than it had been in their first three games, enabling more leverage and easy point conversions on offense. Tennessee shot 53.1% from the field, going on layups, and scored 36 points from the three-point line.
After being sidelined for Tennessee’s last matchup against Indiana, senior guard Jordan Horston returned to the Lady Vols roster to battle Rutgers. Horston scored 12 points with two rebounds and four assists.
Marta Suárez recorded double digits for the first time since the 2021 season, scoring 10 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Suárez missed both the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons with injury.
Jasmine Powell and Rickea Jackson were Tennessee’s biggest scorers. Jackson led the Lady Vols with 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Powell had another outstanding performance scoring 12 points, with three rebounds, and eight assists.
Headed into the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, rebounding was a consistent issue for Tennessee. The Lady Vols dominated the paint against the Scarlet Knights, out rebounding Rutgers 47 to 24. Tennessee secured 13 offensive rebounds and 34 defensive rebounds, a sigh of relief for this Lady Vols roster.
The Lady Vols’ next opponent will be the winner of the UCLA and South Dakota matchup.
This story will be updated.
