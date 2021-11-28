In a homecoming trip for Rae Burrell, the Lady Vols come out of the South Point Thanksgiving Tournament seemingly better than when they entered. They remain undefeated after a dominant 80-55 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, improving to 6-0 on the season.
Tennessee has struggled offensively to start the season, but Saturday’s game was a bit of an improvement. The Lady Vols shot 55% from the field and 33% from the three. They also had a season high of 69% on free throws.
Defensively, Tennessee continued to shine. This was the third straight game where the Lady Vols recorded over 50 rebounds – 38 on defense. Tennessee out-rebounded Oklahoma State 52-26.
The Lady Vols have won the rebounding battle against every opponent this season, averaging 39.2 rebounds per game while holding opposing teams to 27.8 boards.
“Rebounding changes the game. It creates second opportunities,” Jordan Horston. “We have so many people that can crash and rebound well. Tennessee has had great rebounders and we want to keep that legacy alive.”
The first quarter was close but ended with the Lady Vols having the upper hand. Alexus Dye put UT on the board 11 seconds in, and graduate guard Jordan Walker followed it up with a three a minute later to put the Lady Vols ahead by five.
Oklahoma State would get a free throw, but Tess Darby hit a three to put the Lady Vols up 8-1. The teams went back and forth, and the first quarter ended with Tennessee ahead 18-16.
In the second quarter, the Lady Vols took a play from General Neyland’s Maxims and put on more steam.
“I thought we had a good scouting report, I thought we had a good game plan, and I thought our players went out and executed it,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Our team bought into guarding better in the second and didn’t give up many easy buckets. We also set the tone, scoring in man and scoring in zone.”
Tamari Key was the first to score in the second quarter, leading into a 13-2 run. Tennessee continued to put up points, shared by Dye, Horston, and Keyen Green. Oklahoma State did what it could to limit the Lady Vols, but they finished the half with an 8-0 run to forge a 44-25 lead at the break.
Freshman Sarah Puckett stood out in the first half. She was the half’s leading scorer and ended the game with 11 points.
“She has to do a lot of stuff for us,” Harper said. “She plays a lot of minutes. She plays multiple positions. She’s gaining good experience against really good teams at the college level. I’m really excited about her and the way she’s playing right now.”
Coming out of halftime, the Lady Vols continued their dominance. They opened with 8 unanswered points from Horston, Darby and Dye to go up 52-25. A little while later, Key scored back-to-back buckets to put the Lady Vols up by 25. With some help from Kaiya Wynn and Walker, they would enter the fourth quarter ahead 67-39.
The fourth quarter came around and UT began to slow their attack down just a bit. Tennessee went on a 7-0 run to put the Lady Vols by the largest margin of the game at 33 points. Oklahoma would outscore the Lady Vols 16-13 in the fourth, but the damage was already done. Tennessee would go on to win 80-55
Saturday’s game was an opportunity for younger players to get some time. Almost every Lady Vol had double digit minutes.
“One thing we need to do was find minutes for our subs because at some point, they’re going to have to play. It was good to get Wynn and Striplin in early with some of our starters,” said Harper. “Getting them in the fourth quarter and letting them play through mistakes is important. Tonight, we had such a good lead that we were able to give some minutes in the fourth.”
Tennessee’s bench continues to impress with a season high of 30 points.
“Just knowing that anybody can come in and play well. Every team wants players that can come in and match the energy. Everyone is locked in, playing hard, and playing their role,” said Horston.
Tamari Key had a nice bounce back game after getting into foul trouble against Kansas. She was one of two Lady Volunteers to have zero fouls on the stat sheet. Key finished with her third double-double of the season against the Cowgirls with 12 points and 11 rebounds to tie Horston for the team lead.
“She’s very calculated and knows where she can help,” Harper said. “Occasionally she gets herself out of position, but she recognizes it. She’s playing more basketball savvy than she ever has and is getting more confident when she steps out on the court.”
Horston was just shy of finishing with a triple double. She ended the game with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.
Tennessee will play six of its next seven games at home, starting with Tennessee Tech on Dec. 1. The Lady Vols hope that their experience in the tournament will benefit them going forward.
“(This tournament) reiterates how we need to play defensively,” Harper said. “We saw different styles of play. This is more under our belt to where we can adapt. Offensively, I hope our players have a bit more confidence coming out of this. Every experience is a building block. There’s still growth. You never arrive- you just build and try not to take a step backwards.”