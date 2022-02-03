Jordan Horston nailed a three-pointer to give the Lady Vols the opening lead, 3-0, at Florida.
It was Tennessee's only lead the remainder of the game.
Heading into the matchup, the Lady Vols had won 17 of 18 straight versus Florida, including six-straight against the Gators and seven-straight in Gainesville. Those streaks ended Thursday night as the Lady Vols fell, 84-59.
It was the largest margin of defeat since the Lady Vols lost to Stanford by 27 in the 2019-20 season.
“This is a game I don’t know if we were ever in,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Florida came out, punched us right in the nose and we did not respond. They had a lot of confidence, played well at both ends of the court, did a great job on the boards and completely took us out of anything we were trying to do."
"I knew we’d have a big challenge coming into today, I’m disappointed we weren’t able to be more competitive.”
After the first bucket by Horston, the next few possessions played out how the rest of the evening would go.
The Lady Vols turned the ball over four-consecutive times, which led to four buckets by the Gators.
“I feel like right now we need to focus on just taking care of the ball,” Jordan Walker said. “Making sure we are coming to passes, making good passes. Myself included in just taking care of the ball.”
Tennessee finished the game with 18 turnovers -- 13 in the first half -- and Florida capitalized off of those turnovers, scoring 26 points.
“Their backcourt pressure caused some turnovers that resulted in wide open layups and it gave them a lot of confidence,” Harper said. “Then their defense got even tougher. The more you panic the better they get.”
“In addition to backcourt turnovers, we did not do a good job once we got into the frontcourt to run our offense. That’s on us. We’ve got to do a better job of getting open. We allowed them to take us out of it.”
Along with the turnovers, the Lady Vols had a poor night shooting from the floor. Tennessee concluded the contest shooting 37.5% from the field, 4-of-13 from three and 7-15 from the charity stripe.
Alexus Dye was the lone Lady Vol in double figures with 10 points.
Horston, who was recently named to the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List, mustered 5 points on 2-of-9 shooting from the floor and 1-of-3 from downtown. She also committed 5 turnovers.
The defense was uncharacteristically lackluster versus Florida.
Besides the second quarter, which the Gators shot 26.3% from the floor, Florida shot above 60% in every other quarter. They finished the game shooting 53.2% from the floor and 37.5% from three.
“Usually we are able to make a comeback and make a run and it starts on our defensive end and tonight we weren’t able to get that done,” Walker said. “But usually that’s what gets us going and starts that run for us.”
Florida took every advantage against the out-of-rhythm Tennessee defense, demolishing UT out on the break, outscoring them 24-1.
Kiara Smith was a menace for the Gators, scoring 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting and going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. She also nabbed 4 steals for Florida.
The Lady Vols have learned the hard way that teams are going to give them their best game night in and night out.
“That’s something we’ve talked about and will continue to talk about,” Harper said. “You’ve earned that right and this is why it’s hard to win games. I remember hearing a coach say one time it’s harder to get to the top than it is to stay on the top."
"For us it’s about being consistent, but also bringing the emotion and the mental toughness every night as well. I think that’s hard, but that’s what you've got to do."