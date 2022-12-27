The fire alarms rang out in Thompson-Boling Arena as the red-hot Lady Vols (8-6) shot 46% on their way to a 92-53 rout of Wofford (9-4).
Tennessee spread their scoring out on Tuesday with 11 Lady Vols scoring a point.
Rickea Jackson led the way for Tennessee offensively on Tuesday. She finished with 16 points and six boards off the bench.
“She came off the bench and did really well against Stanford,” Kellie Harper said on Jackson coming off the bench. “She had a good game prior to that. I’m not doing it for any other reason other than just right now it’s what our team is doing. It looks good.”
Jordan Horston wasn’t far behind, finishing with 13 points and four rebounds.
Karoline Striplin played very well in the five spot on Tuesday. She finished with five points, four rebounds, and a career-high six assists.
As a team, the Lady Vols had 22 assists on 31 field goals. Ball movement has been something Harper has preached since the season began.
“Everybody was really confident shooting the ball today, and everybody was confident in their teammates,” Striplin said. “That’s something really special when you know the person next to you is going to knock the shot down and just believe in each other. I think it shows just how far we’ve come.”
The assist number made Harper happy postgame, but the recent transformation in taking care of the ball has stood out to her the most. Tennessee only had five turnovers a week ago at Stanford.
On Tuesday night the Lady Vols had 13 turnovers. While the number is probably still too high for Harper’s liking, it shows the progress that Tennessee has made this season.
“We’re just taking pride in every possession,” Horston said. “We know we’re pretty talented. I think we’re pretty talented. We get a shot up, it’s always going to be a good look for us. Either we’re going to crash and get an o-board or someone’s going to knock it down. We just have to take pride in each possession.”
It seemed like everything was falling for the Lady Vols, and Wofford couldn’t get anything going on offense. Tennessee’s defense was suffocating, and the Terriers couldn’t answer the Lady Vols’ size. Wofford shot 28% for the game.
The Terriers didn’t get a point until there was 1:31 left in the first quarter. They hit their first field goal with 36 seconds left in the first. The terriers were held to four points in the first quarter, and 15 in the second.
Coming into Tuesday night, Wofford had not scored less than 67 in a game. The Lady Vols kept them to 53.
What was once considered Tennessee’s weakness has quickly become one of its strengths.
“At the beginning of the season, it was something we really had to focus in on,” Horston said on Tennessee’s defense. “We held them (to four points in the first). That’s pretty impressive. I’m really proud of our urgency, our awareness, and we were locked in.
“Like I always say, defense wins championships. That’s all I want, is a championship.”
Wofford found success out of halftime, nailing threes they couldn’t get to fall in the first half. The Terriers scored 19 in the third quarter, but finished one for their last seven.
Tennessee coasted to victory in the fourth quarter. After fans chanted for her, Edie Darby checked in for Tennessee to close out the game.
With the out-of-conference slate finished, the Lady Vols now have to travel to Gainesville to face Florida on Thursday.
There are no days off in the SEC, and Harper hopes the tough out-of-conference schedule has prepared her team.
“They have not quit,” Harper said. “They have not backed down. They have not given up. We may not have always been good during those stretches, but boy they bounced back. They have some resiliency, and they have a lot of belief in each other. That’s important because if you lose that, you’ve lost your season. Throughout the non-conference schedule, they have not lost that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.