The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated Lipscomb 77-52 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night. The Lady Vols enter conference play with a 6-1 record, while the Bisons drop to 3-3.
"I'm glad we got the win, and I'm glad we got the rust knocked off,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “I think every first practice back from Christmas is always a challenge. It's a challenge for the players, and it's a challenge for a coach. We didn't have that. We tried to get up and down a little bit more in our shootaround today. We went a little bit longer than we normally would to try to help with that. In terms of knocking the rust off, I was pleased. I thought our players did okay in that area. I thought we made some adjustments – and most of those were just mental. I was pleased to see the way we came out in that second half. Overall, I think we accomplished what we needed to accomplish."
Rae Burrell continued to provide a spark for Tennessee as she was the only other player on the Lady Vols to score in the double digits (10). She also grabbed two boards and tallied one assist and one block. Kasiyahna Kushkituah and Tamari Key both scored nine points and each recorded four rebounds. Every player who entered the game for Tennessee scored at least two points.
Tennessee was paced by Rennia Davis who went six-of-10 from the field, scored a game-high 19 points and recorded 11 rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Tonight, was Davis' 32nd career double-double, which tied Tamika Catchings for sixth all-time in career double doubles at Tennessee.
"When I got the word that you're talking about – Tamika Catchings and Rennia Davis in the same sentence – that really puts things in perspective because, obviously, she's one of the greatest,” Davis said. “I think Rennia right now is playing with confidence, but she's also understanding how important it is for her to rebound. I thought she defended pretty well today. Those things are also really important. She's played better and her games have been better when she has rebounded better. She was really going after it tonight. If that's to get her a double-double and move her up in the rankings, we'll take it. She understands that that's important for this basketball team, and she can do it for this basketball team."
Taylor Clark led the Bisons, as she scored 14 points and tallied five rebounds. Jalyn Holcomb and Jordan Peete were second on the team in scoring, as they both dropped eight points.
Turnovers plagued both teams to start the game. Key broke the slump for Tennessee at the eight-minute mark with a jumper. Lipscomb’s Dorie Harrison answered with a jumper of her own. Davis would then score six quick points to help give the Lady Vols an 8-0 run to put them ahead 10-2. The Bisons rallied and cut the lead to four, but Tennessee strung together another run, this time a 12-1 run to take a 26-11 lead into the second quarter.
The second quarter started off slow like the first quarter. Only eight points were scored during the first seven minutes of the quarter. Tess Darby and Emily Saunders each broke the scoring slump for Tennessee to grow its lead to 34-15 with just over a minute remaining. Lipscomb answered with four points, but Davis finished the half with two made free throws to give the Lady Vols a 36-19 lead at halftime..
"Yes, it is just good knowing we can have people come in the game and benefit the team and not just count on a few players to get shots up as well as make plays," Burrell said.
Lipscomb started the second half with a three by Clark to give them some momentum until Marta Suárez answered with a three of her own. That made triple would propel Tennessee to an 11-0 run. The Bisons answered with an 11-4 run to cut the lead to 18 points. The Lady Vols continued to score and closed the quarter out with six straight points to put them ahead 60-36.
The Lady Vols kicked-off the final quarter with a 15-0 run. Lipscomb caught fire from three point land, scoring 18 points in the final minutes, but it was too late as Tennessee defeated Lipscomb, 77-52.
Up next for Tennessee is a trip to College Station, Texas, to face the No. 9 Aggies at 7 p.m. on Thursday.