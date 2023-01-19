The Lady Vols (15-6, 7-0) started off slow, but got hot and bested Florida (12-7, 1-5) 74-56 on Thursday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.
The game on Thursday kicked off the “We Back Pat” festivities, which will run through Jan. 26. The week brings awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation and its fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.
Jordan Horston picked up a double-double on Thursday. She finished with 14 points, 10 boards, and four assists.
“Jordan Horston impacts the game, period,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “It doesn’t have to be scoring. She can do it in so many ways, and I think she guarded well… She’s just so productive. She does so many things for this basketball team.”
The Lady Vols were ice-cold from the field to start the game. Tennessee missed its last 11 shots of the first quarter and finished the quarter shooting 17% from the field compared to Florida’s 44%.
Tennessee had open looks, but couldn’t seem to get anything to fall in the first quarter.
“Maybe we were a little amped up to start the game,” Harper said. “We just got to settle in and we did. We settled in, we focused, and then we were able to finish. We had a little bit of frustration early on, we let that pass and we played through.”
Tennessee has struggled to play for 40 minutes, usually faltering down the stretch. On Thursday, those struggles came right after tip-off.
“We always want to play 40 minutes,” Horston said. “(We are) trying to figure out how to play for 40 minutes, but I’m glad that we figured it out before we got to halftime because every possession matters, every second matters, especially in SEC play.”
The second quarter saw more offense from the Lady Vols. Shooting 56% from the field, Tennessee outscored the Gators 19-10 in the second.
Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell went down with an apparent left ankle injury late in the second quarter after contesting a layup from Florida’s KK Deans. The Minnesota transfer had to be helped to the locker room following the collision.
Powell returned after halftime and finish with nine points and four assists.
Harper embraced Powell with a hug when she went to the bench for the final time. The point guard has had her struggles, but Thursday she played to her potential.
“It was so good to see her play free and play with great confidence,” Harper said. “When she does that, she’s really productive. She had four assists, she scored, she guarded. She did a lot of good things for us, and I was so happy for her.”
Tennessee went into halftime shooting seven for its last nine. Rickea Jackson led the way with six points.
Jackson’s night, like the team’s, started off slow. Despite the cold start, she led the Lady Vols in scoring, dropping 16 points on 8-15 shooting.
“(My teammates) keep feeding me the ball in my sports,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, as long as I’m in my spots, and I keep confidence in myself, they’re eventually going to go in. I don’t let it get me too down.”
The Lady Vols pulled away in the third quarter, shooting 48% and outscoring the Gators 26-16.
The Lady Vols put the game on ice in the fourth, putting in freshman Edie Darby and Justine Pissott. Pissott put up five points in her short time on the floor.
The Lady Vols have another road trip on Sunday, facing off with Missouri. Still undefeated in SEC play, Tennessee rolls into Columbia with a target on its back.
“We’ve got to be able to go in there and be disciplined and know what we need to do and then go do it with great energy, great enthusiasm and great competitiveness,” Harper said. “I think we have a target, but I think we always do. That’s Tennessee, just the way it is, and hopefully, our players have experienced that.”
