Tennessee downs Belmont to advance to the Sweet 16, 71-67.
No. 4 seeded Tennessee is heading to the Sweet Sixteen after defeating No. 12 seeded Belmont Monday night, 71-67.
Freshman Sara Puckett hit a corner three with 18 seconds to go and Tennessee down two to take the lead, and the Lady Vols defense forced Belmont to commit a turnover, putting Tennessee in position to hit a pair of free throws to increase the lead to three.
When the play was drawn for Puckett, she knew all she had to do was execute and it would work out.
“Going through as I was open and the ball was coming to me, I knew I was going to knock down the shot, I knew everyone on the court and everyone on the bench had confidence in me,” Puckett said.
Though Puckett was the one who made the shot, the Lady Vols had their options of who they could look to.
“It was just exciting,” Tamari Key said. "We had option, option, option and everyone made sure we crashed the board. I think we all knew as soon as it left her finger tips it was good.”
Although she is a freshman, this moment wasn’t too big for Puckett. She’s been preparing all season to step up and make a big shot, so when that moment finally came, it wasn’t luck that made the ball go in.
“When we have an optional shoot around, Sara’s there,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “When we have extra shots getting up, Sara’s shooting them. I was thinking this morning how much time our freshmen have put in extra and she may not be at the top of the list, but no one’s higher than her, I’ll say that.”
Belmont fell short on a last second shot attempt down three as time expired and the Lady Vols celebrated at half court.
Tennessee led big at the half, but a third quarter run by the Bruins put them back in the game and in position to overtake the Lady Vols in the fourth quarter. From there, the two teams went back and forth for the final 10 minutes.
“In that third quarter they ran down a lot of loose balls, a lot of O boards,” Harper said. “I felt like they capitalized on every single one of them. They got back in it by getting some easy shots and getting some layups, making some threes off those O boards and we were coming down empty a few times.”
Alexus Dye led the Lady Vols in scoring with 20 points, continuing her postseason hot streak.
“Snoop is really good at basketball, so it was no surprise to us that she’s just been playing her butt off,” Key said. “She has won rings every year she’s played basketball, and this is the year for us.”
Key also had a big night for Tennessee, finishing with 18 points and 3 blocks. Key also passed Candace Parker to become the Lady Vols all-time blocks leader with 276 career blocks.
“Any time that you are even mentioned in the same sentence as Candace Parker you have probably done something right,” Harper said. “To have a record that’s close to and then past, that’s an impressive, impressive number.”
Belmont’s Destinee Wells put the Bruins on her back down the stretch, scoring 22 points with 11 coming in the final quarter.
The Bruins managed to get the upset over No. 5 seed Oregon on Saturday, but the Lady Vols very nearly managed to avoid getting upset.
Tennessee will play No. 1 seed Louisville in Wichita, Kansas, this weekend.
The Lady Vols run isn’t over yet, but the team has already accomplished more than what was asked of them, all things considered.
“I just love this team,” Harper said. “They’ve been so much fun to coach and I’m so proud of them and this is a really big deal.”