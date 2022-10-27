The hype is growing around the Tennessee Lady Vols as we approach the beginning of the 2022-2023 campaign.
Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance last season, it is no surprise that expectations are high for the Lady Vols in head coach Kellie Harper’s fourth year at the helm. If there is a coach who knows about expectations, it’s Harper. She won three titles as a guard for Pat Summit and the Lady Vols in the late 1990’s.
Tennessee is the only program to have never missed the NCAA tournament since it began in the 1981-1982 season. Now, it is seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2008, which was the most recent championship and last of Pat Summit’s tenure.
Tennessee was picked to finish second in the SEC — just behind South Carolina — on Wednesday by the league’s coaches.
Harper’s squad was also ranked No. 4 in USA Today’s preseason rankings on Wednesday — the highest in her tenure as the Lady Vols head coach — and came in at No. 5 in the AP poll.
“I think we all understand that's excitement, but it's on paper,” Harper said. “We have to go out and do a lot of things. I think just constant open dialogue with our team because I don't ever want them feeling outside pressure. It's not about that.”
“It's about let's be the best we can be today because if we are that, if we are the best we can be today, everything else will take care of itself. Everything will be just fine if you can dial in and focus on what you're doing in that moment.”
Championships are expected from Tennessee’s women's basketball program, which holds eight titles. This season is no different.
Tennessee started the last season 18-1 before sputtering to 5-6 to close out the regular season with a battered and bruised team. Despite the late season struggle last year, the Lady Vols made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.
With one of the best transfer classes coming into Tennessee, along with returning production, the expectations are high for a program that has had uncharacteristic struggles in recent years.
On top of team honors, Tennessee is one of only three schools with players at all five positions in the HoopHall Awards Women's Starting Five. The other two teams are Louisville and Texas.
Tennessee returns senior guard Jordan Horston, who was the leading scorer from the season before. She averaged 16.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and four assists, which lead the Lady Vols in each category last season.
Horston has picked up a laundry list of preseason accolades, including being among 20 players named as preseason watch list candidates for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is presented to the best shooting guard each season.
It’s all about basketball for Horston, who tries to not think about the preseason hype.
“For me personally, I don’t really pay too much attention to the numbers and stuff,” Horston said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. It’s about what happens between these four lines and who can put the ball in the basket. It’s cool to see that people can see us putting in the work and seeing that our hard work is paying off, but that is not defining anything for us. We would still be working hard no matter if we were first or last.”
Tamari Key is another big name returning for the Lady Vols this season. The 6-foot-6 post player averaged 10.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 blocks last season.
Key also has an extensive list of preseason nominations and is most notably being among 20 players named as preseason watch list candidates for the Lisa Leslie Award, which is presented to the nation’s best center.
“Obviously we see it on social media,” Key said of the preseason hype Tennessee is receiving. “It’s something to be proud of, but at the same time, we have a greater goal as a team, and we want to win.”
Harper has even dubbed a word to describe the team: one. No matter what preseason expectation surrounds individual Lady Vols, they must play as ‘one.’
“We just focus on us, and everything will be alright,” Georgia transfer Jillian Hollingshead said. “We have a team word this year, ‘one.’ You can’t win a championship alone. You can’t play a game alone. It takes the whole team, five people.”
