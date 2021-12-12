Sunday’s matchup between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the Georgia State Lady Panthers went as one would expect considering Tennessee’s undefeated record heading into the weekend. UT kept its undefeated status after handily defeating Georgia State 84-60 to gain its ninth victory of the season.
Although the first quarter involved Georgia State leading mid-way through, the Lady Vols played consistent throughout the contest after quickly shaking off the rust and finding their rhythm.
Tennessee was able to establish a presence in the paint early on with Tamari Key, Keyen Green and Karoline Striplin. The Lady Vols would go on a 14-2 run until Georgia State hit a buzzer beater to end the first.
“I give a lot of credit to my teammates, that they're always looking inside.,” Striplin said. “I know that I have great guards around me, great posts, and I think that once they do get it inside, I just need to settle down a little bit, and I think that the only way to go is up.”
The Lady Vols went to half up 42-24, giving up just nine points to the Panthers.
Coming out of the half, the hands continued to remain hot. Key continued to make her presence known with two blocks and a basket. She would also get sent to the free throw line twice as Georgia State tried to limit her inside.
A combined 17 fouls between both teams would send several players to the line. Georgia State went 4-8 while UT managed to shoot 10-13 from the line. Sara Puckett ended the quarter with a buzzer beater, putting Tennessee ahead 67-38.
“I thought our execution in the third quarter, offensively, was a little more of what we wanted to see,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought we did a good job getting the ball inside and establishing a post presence early. There are some things that we've got to clean up. We had some defensive breakdowns and too many turnovers, but I think those are things that we can work on.”
Because they had commandeered a 67-38 lead upon entering the final quarter, all that was left for the Lady Vols was to run out the clock. Georgia State would hit a three pointer with 31 seconds left, but the damage had already been done.
One of Tennessee’s prime rotations for the day included a combo of Green and Key.
“It’s fun playing with TK, because you can kind of just throw it up and she'll take care of the rest,” Green said.
The freshmen continued to make their presence felt while continuing to gain confidence. The bench had a season high 44 points while UT’s post presence wreaked havoc with 40 points in the paint. There were 25 second chance points from 26 offensive rebounds and a total of 18 turnovers caused.
The Lady Vols went 29-for-74 from the field (5-for-20 coming from three) while shooting 72.4 percent in free throws.
Brooklynn Miles had a breakout game. She had a season high of 11 points, shooting 3-for-5 from the field and 2-for-3 from three. She would go 3-for-4 in free throws while netting four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
One attribute not shown is Miles’ defensive pressure, which is certainly one of her strong suits as she often provides full court pressure.
“I definitely feel my confidence growing. At first during the summer, I was shaky and scared. I mean my confidence isn't all the way there, but it's definitely growing," Miles said.
The Lady Vols finished the game with a season high of 62 rebounds, 36 of them defensively, while Georgia State ended with 33. They have outrebounded every opponent thus far and lead the nation with 50 rebounds per game.
“I think if you ask any of our players what a priority is for our staff, they're going to say rebounding,” Harper said. “That's going to be what they say. So, if it's a priority, we work on it.”
“We have high expectations there. Then we have some players that are naturally good at rebounding, so I think it's a combination.”
This game was the first time this season that five different Lady Vols scored over 10 points. At least one Lady Vol has had a double-double in every game this season.
Next up, the Lady Vols host No.4 Stanford in a top-10 matchup on Saturday, December 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:15 p.m on ESPN 2.