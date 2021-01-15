In heartbreaking fashion, the No. 23 Tennessee women’s basketball team lost to Georgia, 67-66 Thursday night. The Lady Vols fell to 8-2 (2-1 SEC) with the loss, while the Bulldogs improved to 11-1 (3-1 SEC).
The night started off strong for Tennessee. Before the game, UT honored the late Pat Summit and “We Back Pat Week” with a video tribute, and then took a commanding lead in the first half. The third quarter proved to be the killer for the Lady Vols, as they were outscored 29-9, their largest point differential in one quarter all season.
“It's the SEC, and you have to play every single night,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “And you have to play for 40 minutes. You can't play for 30 minutes and think you're going to get a win.”
Offensively, the Lady Vols still had a solid night overall, though it does little to counteract the loss in their eyes. Tennessee shot 49.1% from the field, with senior Rennia Davis leading the way, turning in 15 points and four rebounds. Sophomores Tamari Key and Jordan Horston also reached double figure scoring for Tennessee, with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Tennessee started the game with a strong first quarter. Davis scored the game’s first bucket just four seconds in, and the Lady Vols were off and running. Junior Rae Burrell followed Davis’ basket with a quick score of her own, but Georgia’s Maya Caldwell answered to make the score 4-2 a minute and a half in.
Both teams traded baskets before the Lady Vols went on a 7-2 run into the first media break, leading 13-7. The Bulldogs found renewed energy after the break, and brought the score within two of Tennessee with just under three minutes to go. The two schools traded scores again for several possessions, but a layup from Key and a Horston three pointer at the buzzer gave the Lady Vols a 25-17 lead after one, their largest total in a quarter since a 26 point first Dec. 28 against Lipscomb.
The second quarter was again led by the Lady Vols. They held Georgia to just eight points in the frame, its lowest amount since an eight point second Dec. 31 against Mississippi State. Mikayla Coombs scored the quarter's first points for Georgia, but two more layups from Key brought Tennessee’s lead back to double digits.
The Lady Vols hit a small scoring slump, and Georgia pulled within eight at the media break. Following the timeout, Burrell hit a jumper that kicked off a 9-2 Tennessee run to close the half, with Horston again converting at the buzzer to bring the score to 40-25.
Key scored on the first possession in the third quarter, bringing Tennessee’s lead to 17, its largest of the day. Over the next five minutes, the night took a turn for the Lady Vols. Georgia’s offense got hot, Tennessee’s simultaneously cold, as the Bulldogs went on a 22-7 run to pull within six at the media break. Que Morrison led Georgia’s charge, with eight points in that span.
The Lady Vols were seeking to right the ship following the timeout, and it looked promising when Horston scored a jumper right off the bat. Tennessee’s momentum stopped there, as it turned the ball over three times in the final four minutes, and did not score for the rest of the quarter. Georgia scored 13 straight points following the Horston basket, and took a 54-49 lead into the fourth.
Tennessee’s shooting was abysmal in the third, hitting just 25% (three-of-12) of field goals and going zero-of-three on three pointers. In contrast, Georgia had its best shooting quarter of the night, going 58.8% (10-17) from the field and 62.5 percent (five-of-eight) on threes.
“I thought we got too comfortable at halftime,” Davis said. “We were up 15, and I think Georgia adjusted and we stayed the same. We just got too comfortable overall, and we can't get too comfortable in this league. We play teams that are going to go on a scoring runs, that are able to come back from a 15-point lead. So, us as a team, we just can't get too comfortable.”
UT continued to battle to start the fourth, on scores from Key and graduate transfer Jordan Walker, before Georgia took an eight-point lead just under five minutes. Senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah had five crucial points in the game’s final minutes, and a layup from Davis put Tennessee behind just one point with 29 seconds to go.
The Lady Vols forced a five-second violation on a Georgia inbounds play, but lost a jump ball on the subsequent possession. Tennessee had one more chance on a lob attempt under three seconds, but the Bulldogs disrupted the play and secured a win by the slimmest of margins.
“I think they'll be motivated after this to be a better basketball team,” Harper said. “They better be, because it doesn't get easier. It is tough. It is every single night. Hopefully, our players will take this one to heart. I know they were disappointed. You can't just lose this and be disappointed. You've got to lose this, be disappointed and be better because of it.”
Gabby Connally and Morrison were Georgia’s leading scorers, with 17 points each. Coombs also added eleven points and seven assists off the bench for the Bulldogs.
The loss was Tennessee’s first at home to Georgia since 1996, when Harper was still a player under Pat Summit.
Up next for the Lady Vols is a road trip to Alabama, on Sunday, Jan. 17. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SECN+.