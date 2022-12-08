After missing her first game ever as a Lady Vol on Tuesday, Tennessee announced on Thursday that Tamari Key would be out for the remainder of the season after blood clots in her lungs were discovered.
According to Tennessee, Key will continue to receive care from the University of Tennessee Medical Center and Tennessee Athletics team physicians. She is expected to make a full recovery.
“My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength,” head coach Kellie Harper said in a statement from UT Athletics. “This is much bigger than basketball.
We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught. Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond.”
Tennessee asks anyone who wants to send well-wishes and encouragement to do so at this address: Lady Vol Basketball Office / 207 Thompson-Boling Arena / 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way / Knoxville, TN 37996
The 6-foot-6 center had her best game of the season on Sunday against Virginia Tech, dropping 11 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. She held All-American Elizabeth Kitley to just six points.
Key started every game for Tennessee with the exception of Tuesday, averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Key received several preseason award nominations, including being added to the Lisa Leslie Preseason Award Watchlist as well as the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Key will have one more year of eligibility.
