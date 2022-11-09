Tennessee brings in its biggest lineup in the modern-day history of Lady Vol basketball for the 2022-23 season, boasting 16 athletes.
In Tennessee’s preseason exhibition against Carson Newman, head coach Kellie Harper played all 15 available players – only Jessie Rennie was sidelined for the Lady Vols. The depth in Tennessee’s roster this year will allow Harper to have a lot of flexibility with how she uses her players.
"Right now, the strength of our team is our depth,” Harper said. “I think if you ask any of our players, they will tell you it's our depth … For that to pay off, we have to play a certain way. Our pace has to be up a little bit more. We have to be very physical to be able to take advantage of that late in games."
Going into the exhibition game against Carson Newman, minutes were scripted. Moving into the regular season, managing minutes for Tennessee’s massive roster will prove tedious for Harper.
On top of in-game minutes, practices have looked a lot different for the Lady Vols this season. Running a practice with 15 active players is no easy feat.
“We might have two teams and our practice guys,” Harper said. “We might have one team going against our practice guys … We are playing a lot of people different positions, so I have to be very creative on assigning positions to our players because they can play different positions within a group of five. It's been fun trying to figure out what works best, and every day looks a little different for this group."
“Versatility” was a word Harper used several times throughout preseason media availability. With a large roster, she is able to move players around to different positions all over the court.
By having the ability to move players around on the court, Harper can also ensure the Lady Vols always have fresh legs on the floor.
"A player like Jillian Hollingshead, for example, she can play a center, she can post up, she can take a center out on the perimeter and put the ball on the floor,” Harper said. “We could play her at the wing. We've played her at a three. What that does, if she needs to be on the court, I can have a lot of different combinations to make that work. The more versatile we are, the more options I have in getting the right players on the court at the right time.”
Harper and her staff have also prioritized team chemistry this season. With six new players entering the program, it makes sense that chemistry would worry Harper.
Having four experienced transfers coming in helped facilitate the gelling of the team as the veterans have experience getting to know a new team. As for Harper, she intentionally partners certain players together or does certain drills to grow chemistry.
“I feel like it’s pretty amazing how fast we gelled honestly,” sophomore guard Sara Puckett said. “Since the very beginning of the summer, everybody got along so easily off the court – which translated on the court, which just made it easy to play with each other. Nobody is selfish, nobody is playing for themselves. We’re just playing for each other.”
Despite some of the headaches that come with managing a larger roster, Harper enjoys the attitude this team brings.
“They are all driven,” Harper said. “They all want the same thing. They are so much fun to coach, they really are. You go out and you ask them to do something, and they are going to give it to you. They are fun. We have a lot of personality on the team.”
