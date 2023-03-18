The No. 4 seed Lady Vols found their footing in the second quarter to beat No. 13 Saint Louis 95-50 in Thompson-Boling Arena. They will face the winner of No. 5 Iowa State and No. 12 Toledo.
The duo of Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson led the way for Tennessee. Horston led the way with 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting and eight rebounds. Jackson wasn’t far behind with 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting.
Every active Lady Vol scored in their dominant win over the Billikens
The first quarter was back and forth for both teams. Jordan Walker had six points in the first quarter, but a full-court press from the Billikens slowed Tennessee’s offense. Despite open looks, Saint Louis shot 33% from the field compared to Tennessee’s 53%.
The Billikens looked poised to cut into Tennessee’s lead with a five-point swing to open the second quarter, but the Lady Vols' offense hit its stride.
Tennessee ripped off a 21-0 run in the second quarter, holding Saint Louis scoreless for over six minutes to finish off the quarter. The Lady Vols’ run was 24-2 over the final eight minutes in the first half, ultimately ending any upset bid from the Billikens.
The Lady Vols kept it rolling in the third quarter, making their run 29-0 before Saint Louis finally scored a bucket. With an over 30-point lead, the Lady Vols mixed freshman Justine Pissott and other backups into the rotation.
Before some of the bench players came on, Tennessee was shooting 66% from the field. Saint Louis ended the third on a 7-0 run and head coach Kellie Harper opted to go with the starters to begin the fourth.
With the bench players in to close out the game, the Lady Vols finished on a 16-6 run to coast to victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.